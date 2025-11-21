Oil States International, Inc (OIS)’s Market Momentum: Closing Strong at 5.86, Down -4.25

For those aiming to surpass market returns, the art of stock picking is crucial. Making wise choices in stocks can greatly enhance your overall wealth.

As of close of business last night, Oil States International, Inc’s stock clocked out at $5.86, down -4.25% from its previous closing price of $6.12. In other words, the price has decreased by -$4.25 from its previous closing price. On the day, 0.76 million shares were traded. OIS stock price reached its highest trading level at $6.34 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $5.88.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of OIS’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 5.22 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 11.37. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.03 and its Current Ratio is at 1.82. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.18 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.02.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In the most recent recommendation for this company, Raymond James on September 07, 2023, initiated with a Outperform rating and assigned the stock a target price of $10.

On March 07, 2022, Piper Sandler Upgraded its rating to Overweight which previously was Neutral but kept the price unchanged to $8.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, OIS now has a Market Capitalization of 355072960 and an Enterprise Value of 409276000. As of this moment, Oil’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 15.63, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 12.88. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.27. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.53 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.51. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.625 whereas that against EBITDA is 6.233.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for OIS is 1.28, which has changed by 0.125 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.116571546 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, OIS has reached a high of $6.88, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $3.08. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -4.55%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 11.90%.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that OIS traded 549.17K shares on average per day over the past three months and 568720 shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 59.75M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 55.25M. Insiders hold about 7.52% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 89.29% stake in the company. Shares short for OIS as of 1761868800 were 1194080 with a Short Ratio of 2.17, compared to 1759190400 on 1760595. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1194080 and a Short% of Float of 2.4.

Earnings Estimates

Currently, 4.0 analysts are dedicated to thoroughly evaluating and rating the performance of Oil States International, Inc (OIS) in the stock market.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.06, with high estimates of $0.1 and low estimates of $0.04.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.34 and $0.22 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.31. EPS for the following year is $0.46, with 4.0 analysts recommending between $0.57 and $0.31.

Revenue Estimates

In. The current quarter, 4 analysts expect revenue to total $178.92M. It ranges from a high estimate of $181M to a low estimate of $175.2M. As of. The current estimate, Oil States International, Inc’s year-ago sales were $164.59MFor the next quarter, 4 analysts are estimating revenue of $161.61M. There is a high estimate of $171M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $155.45M.

A total of 4 analysts have provided revenue estimates for OIS’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $672M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $665.7M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $669.55M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $692.59MBased on 4 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $689.88M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $710.53M and the low estimate is $668.6M.