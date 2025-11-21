OppFi Inc’s Market Journey: Closing Weak at 9.18, Down -2.96

Investors aiming for above-average returns often turn to the practice of stock picking. Skillful choices in individual stocks can be a catalyst for substantial wealth growth.

The closing price of OppFi Inc (NYSE: OPFI) was $9.18 for the day, down -2.96% from the previous closing price of $9.46. In other words, the price has decreased by -$2.96 from its previous closing price. On the day, 0.54 million shares were traded. OPFI stock price reached its highest trading level at $9.76 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $9.15.

Ratios:

Our analysis of OPFI’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 10.54 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 2.23. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 7.87 and its Current Ratio is at 7.87. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 6.84 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 6.60.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In the most recent recommendation for this company, Stephens on June 12, 2025, initiated with a Equal-Weight rating and assigned the stock a target price of $14.50.

On May 08, 2025, Citizens JMP Upgraded its rating to Mkt Outperform which previously was Mkt Perform but kept the price unchanged to $13.50.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 03 ’25 when Johnson Pamela D. sold 1,129 shares for $10.00 per share. The transaction valued at 11,290 led to the insider holds 153,392 shares of the business.

McKay Christopher J. sold 1,107 shares of OPFI for $10,904 on Nov 03 ’25. The Chief Risk & Analytics Officer now owns 171,022 shares after completing the transaction at $9.85 per share. On Nov 03 ’25, another insider, McKay Christopher J., who serves as the Officer of the company, bought 1,107 shares for $9.85 each.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, OPFI now has a Market Capitalization of 801470272 and an Enterprise Value of 776841344. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.38 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 16.09. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 2.316.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for OPFI is 1.68, which has changed by 0.31024933 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.116571546 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, OPFI has reached a high of $17.18, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $6.45. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -11.47%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -15.51%.

Shares Statistics:

OPFI traded an average of 874.41K shares per day over the past three months and 668830 shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 27.91M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 25.72M. Insiders hold about 70.22% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 23.47% stake in the company. Shares short for OPFI as of 1761868800 were 4934473 with a Short Ratio of 5.64, compared to 1759190400 on 5181893. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4934473 and a Short% of Float of 17.809999.

Earnings Estimates

Currently, 4.0 analysts are dedicated to thoroughly evaluating and rating the performance of OppFi Inc (OPFI) in the stock market.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.41, with high estimates of $0.43 and low estimates of $0.38.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.58 and $1.57 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.57. EPS for the following year is $1.74, with 4.0 analysts recommending between $1.8 and $1.7.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in. The current quarter, according to 4 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $161.1M to a low estimate of $159.7M. As of. The current estimate, OppFi Inc’s year-ago sales were $135.72MFor the next quarter, 4 analysts are estimating revenue of $157.98M. There is a high estimate of $161.96M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $153.68M.

A total of 4 analysts have provided revenue estimates for OPFI’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $598.9M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $597.5M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $597.93M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $525.96MBased on 4 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $662.79M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $680.54M and the low estimate is $645.81M.