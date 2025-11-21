Pfizer Inc’s Market Journey: Closing Weak at 24.4, Down -1.93

Investors on the quest for market-beating returns often employ the strategy of stock picking. Making informed choices in stocks can greatly amplify your wealth.

The closing price of Pfizer Inc (NYSE: PFE) was $24.4 for the day, down -1.93% from the previous closing price of $24.88. In other words, the price has decreased by -$1.93 from its previous closing price. On the day, 51.42 million shares were traded. PFE stock price reached its highest trading level at $25.0 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $24.28.

Ratios:

Our analysis of PFE’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 9.26 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 13.37. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.97 and its Current Ratio is at 1.28. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.66 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.62.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In the most recent recommendation for this company, Scotiabank on November 13, 2025, initiated with a Sector Outperform rating and assigned the stock a target price of $30.

On April 22, 2025, Cantor Fitzgerald started tracking the stock assigning a Neutral rating and target price of $24.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 23 ’25 when Dolsten Mikael bought 59,781 shares for $23.09 per share.

Dolsten Mikael bought 55,000 shares of PFE for $1,312,736 on May 05 ’25. On Mar 04 ’25, another insider, DAMICO JENNIFER B., who serves as the SVP & Controller of the company, sold 2,500 shares for $25.93 each. As a result, the insider received 64,825 and left with 11,850 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, PFE now has a Market Capitalization of 138731274240 and an Enterprise Value of 188707405824. As of this moment, Pfizer’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 14.22, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 7.84. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.21 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.50. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 3.006 whereas that against EBITDA is 7.715.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for PFE is 0.41, which has changed by -0.009948254 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.116571546 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, PFE has reached a high of $27.69, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $20.92. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -1.68%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -0.67%.

Shares Statistics:

PFE traded an average of 65.96M shares per day over the past three months and 106257790 shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 5.69B shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 5.68B. Insiders hold about 0.12% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 66.69% stake in the company. Shares short for PFE as of 1761868800 were 126587750 with a Short Ratio of 1.92, compared to 1759190400 on 113954344. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 126587750 and a Short% of Float of 2.23.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 1.7, PFE has a forward annual dividend rate of 1.72. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.06832798. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 4.78. The current Payout Ratio is 120.11% for PFE, which recently paid a dividend on 2025-11-07 with an ex-dividend date of 2025-11-07. Stock splits for the company last occurred on 2020-11-17 when the company split stock in a 1054:1000 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

. The current rating of Pfizer Inc (PFE) reflects the combined expertise of 16.0 analysts actively engaged in assessing its market performance.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.79, with high estimates of $0.86 and low estimates of $0.66.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $3.33 and $3.0 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $3.14. EPS for the following year is $3.12, with 25.0 analysts recommending between $3.5 and $2.74.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in. The current quarter, according to 15 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $18.93B to a low estimate of $15.98B. As of. The current estimate, Pfizer Inc’s year-ago sales were $17.76BFor the next quarter, 15 analysts are estimating revenue of $14.25B. There is a high estimate of $14.63B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $13.8B.

A total of 24 analysts have provided revenue estimates for PFE’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $63.96B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $61B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $62.57B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $63.63BBased on 24 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $61.88B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $63.8B and the low estimate is $59.37B.