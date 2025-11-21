Pfizer Inc’s Market Journey: Closing Weak at 24.4, Down -1.93

Ulysses Smith

Companies

Investors on the quest for market-beating returns often employ the strategy of stock picking. Making informed choices in stocks can greatly amplify your wealth.

The closing price of Pfizer Inc (NYSE: PFE) was $24.4 for the day, down -1.93% from the previous closing price of $24.88. In other words, the price has decreased by -$1.93 from its previous closing price. On the day, 51.42 million shares were traded. PFE stock price reached its highest trading level at $25.0 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $24.28.

Ratios:

Our analysis of PFE’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 9.26 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 13.37. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.97 and its Current Ratio is at 1.28. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.66 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.62.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In the most recent recommendation for this company, Scotiabank on November 13, 2025, initiated with a Sector Outperform rating and assigned the stock a target price of $30.

On April 22, 2025, Cantor Fitzgerald started tracking the stock assigning a Neutral rating and target price of $24.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 23 ’25 when Dolsten Mikael bought 59,781 shares for $23.09 per share.

Dolsten Mikael bought 55,000 shares of PFE for $1,312,736 on May 05 ’25. On Mar 04 ’25, another insider, DAMICO JENNIFER B., who serves as the SVP & Controller of the company, sold 2,500 shares for $25.93 each. As a result, the insider received 64,825 and left with 11,850 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, PFE now has a Market Capitalization of 138731274240 and an Enterprise Value of 188707405824. As of this moment, Pfizer’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 14.22, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 7.84. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.21 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.50. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 3.006 whereas that against EBITDA is 7.715.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for PFE is 0.41, which has changed by -0.009948254 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.116571546 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, PFE has reached a high of $27.69, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $20.92. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -1.68%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -0.67%.

Shares Statistics:

PFE traded an average of 65.96M shares per day over the past three months and 106257790 shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 5.69B shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 5.68B. Insiders hold about 0.12% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 66.69% stake in the company. Shares short for PFE as of 1761868800 were 126587750 with a Short Ratio of 1.92, compared to 1759190400 on 113954344. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 126587750 and a Short% of Float of 2.23.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 1.7, PFE has a forward annual dividend rate of 1.72. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.06832798. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 4.78. The current Payout Ratio is 120.11% for PFE, which recently paid a dividend on 2025-11-07 with an ex-dividend date of 2025-11-07. Stock splits for the company last occurred on 2020-11-17 when the company split stock in a 1054:1000 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

. The current rating of Pfizer Inc (PFE) reflects the combined expertise of 16.0 analysts actively engaged in assessing its market performance.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.79, with high estimates of $0.86 and low estimates of $0.66.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $3.33 and $3.0 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $3.14. EPS for the following year is $3.12, with 25.0 analysts recommending between $3.5 and $2.74.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in. The current quarter, according to 15 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $18.93B to a low estimate of $15.98B. As of. The current estimate, Pfizer Inc’s year-ago sales were $17.76BFor the next quarter, 15 analysts are estimating revenue of $14.25B. There is a high estimate of $14.63B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $13.8B.

A total of 24 analysts have provided revenue estimates for PFE’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $63.96B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $61B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $62.57B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $63.63BBased on 24 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $61.88B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $63.8B and the low estimate is $59.37B.

DwinneX
Powered by  GDPR Cookie Compliance
Privacy Overview

This website uses cookies so that we can provide you with the best user experience possible. Cookie information is stored in your browser and performs functions such as recognising you when you return to our website and helping our team to understand which sections of the website you find most interesting and useful.