Post-Trade Analysis: Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc (AGIO) Climbs 9.98%, Closing at $24.57

After finishing at $22.34 in the prior trading day, Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: AGIO) closed at $24.57, up 9.98%. In other words, the price has increased by $9.98 from its previous closing price. On the day, 7.66 million shares were traded. AGIO stock price reached its highest trading level at $25.98 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $23.05.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of AGIO by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 13.39 and its Current Ratio is at 13.82. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.03 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.02.

On November 19, 2025, RBC Capital Mkts Downgraded its rating to Sector Perform which previously was Outperform but kept the price unchanged to $28.

On February 24, 2025, H.C. Wainwright started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $58.H.C. Wainwright initiated its Buy rating on February 24, 2025, with a $58 target price.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 12 ’25 when Scadden David sold 200 shares for $43.84 per share. The transaction valued at 8,768 led to the insider holds 17,603 shares of the business.

Gheuens Sarah sold 2,454 shares of AGIO for $107,436 on Nov 11 ’25. The Chief Medical Officer now owns 61,727 shares after completing the transaction at $43.78 per share. On Nov 11 ’25, another insider, SARAH GHEUENS, who serves as the Officer of the company, bought 2,454 shares for $43.78 each.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, AGIO now has a Market Capitalization of 1432770304 and an Enterprise Value of 394385568. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 31.99 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.11. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 8.805 whereas that against EBITDA is -0.839.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for AGIO is 1.00, which has changed by -0.59776735 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.116571546 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, AGIO has reached a high of $62.45, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $22.24. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -38.78%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -29.96%.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 916.28K shares per day over the past 3-months and 2323970 shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 58.28M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 55.11M. Insiders hold about 5.49% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 108.41% stake in the company. Shares short for AGIO as of 1761868800 were 4601630 with a Short Ratio of 5.02, compared to 1759190400 on 5180230. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4601630 and a Short% of Float of 7.95.

Earnings Estimates

Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc (AGIO) is currently under the scrutiny of 7.0 analysts, each contributing to the ongoing evaluation of its stock.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$1.93, with high estimates of -$1.75 and low estimates of -$2.04.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$5.58 and -$7.36 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$6.96. EPS for the following year is -$7.03, with 8.0 analysts recommending between -$4.82 and -$8.37.

Revenue Estimates

8 analysts predict $11.89M in revenue for. The current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $13.4M to a low estimate of $9M. As of. The current estimate, Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc’s year-ago sales were $10.73MFor the next quarter, 8 analysts are estimating revenue of $16.88M. There is a high estimate of $18.07M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $15.7M.

A total of 8 analysts have provided revenue estimates for AGIO’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $47.5M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $43M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $45.9M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $36.5MBased on 8 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $113.86M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $191.3M and the low estimate is $67M.