Post-Trade Analysis: Boston Scientific Corp (BSX) Slides -0.42%, Closing at $96.6

The pursuit of market outperformance leads investors to the practice of hand-picking stocks. Skillful choices can be a catalyst for significant wealth enhancement.

After finishing at $97.01 in the prior trading day, Boston Scientific Corp (NYSE: BSX) closed at $96.6, down -0.42%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.42 from its previous closing price. On the day, 7.92 million shares were traded. BSX stock price reached its highest trading level at $98.355 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $96.34.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of BSX by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 104.30 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 37.45. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.96 and its Current Ratio is at 1.51. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.51 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.49.

On September 08, 2025, Oppenheimer Upgraded its rating to Outperform which previously was Perform but kept the price unchanged to $125.

On June 16, 2025, Leerink Partners started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $118.Leerink Partners initiated its Outperform rating on June 16, 2025, with a $118 target price.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 06 ’25 when Zane Ellen M sold 12,891 shares for $98.28 per share. The transaction valued at 1,266,978 led to the insider holds 24,134 shares of the business.

Fitzgerald Joseph Michael sold 50,000 shares of BSX for $4,973,338 on Nov 03 ’25. The EVP & Group Pres, Cardiology now owns 178,342 shares after completing the transaction at $99.47 per share. On Nov 03 ’25, another insider, JOSEPH M FITZGERALD, who serves as the Officer of the company, bought 50,000 shares for $99.47 each.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, BSX now has a Market Capitalization of 143203893248 and an Enterprise Value of 154817708032. As of this moment, Boston’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 51.67, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 27.83. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 3.20. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 7.40 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 6.12. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 8.001 whereas that against EBITDA is 30.53.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for BSX is 0.68, which has changed by 0.060218573 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.116571546 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, BSX has reached a high of $109.50, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $85.98. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -2.53%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -5.07%.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 9.09M shares per day over the past 3-months and 8872190 shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 1.48B shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 1.48B. Insiders hold about 0.42% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 93.33% stake in the company. Shares short for BSX as of 1761868800 were 19453503 with a Short Ratio of 2.14, compared to 1759190400 on 19401596. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 19453503 and a Short% of Float of 1.3099999.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 27.0 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.79, with high estimates of $0.85 and low estimates of $0.75.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $3.07 and $2.98 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $3.03. EPS for the following year is $3.47, with 32.0 analysts recommending between $3.62 and $3.35.

Revenue Estimates

26 analysts predict $5.28B in revenue for. The current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $5.33B to a low estimate of $5.25B. As of. The current estimate, Boston Scientific Corp’s year-ago sales were $4.56BFor the next quarter, 26 analysts are estimating revenue of $5.2B. There is a high estimate of $5.31B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $5.12B.

A total of 31 analysts have provided revenue estimates for BSX’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $20.23B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $20.03B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $20.08B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $16.75BBased on 32 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $22.37B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $23.86B and the low estimate is $22.01B.