Post-Trade Analysis: Cal-Maine Foods, Inc (CALM) Slides -2.34%, Closing at $85.61

Those aspiring to outpace the market meticulously engage in the process of selecting individual stocks. Strategic choices can be instrumental in accelerating your wealth.

After finishing at $87.66 in the prior trading day, Cal-Maine Foods, Inc (NASDAQ: CALM) closed at $85.61, down -2.34%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$2.34 from its previous closing price. On the day, 0.94 million shares were traded. CALM stock price reached its highest trading level at $88.505 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $85.33.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of CALM by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 3.31 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 3.41. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 5.62 and its Current Ratio is at 6.84. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In the most recent recommendation for this company, Goldman on August 14, 2025, initiated with a Neutral rating and assigned the stock a target price of $110.

On May 06, 2025, BMO Capital Markets started tracking the stock assigning a Market Perform rating and target price of $100.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Oct 02 ’25 when Lombardo Keira L bought 2,800 shares for $92.36 per share. The transaction valued at 258,599 led to the insider holds 3,738 shares of the business.

BAKER ADOLPHUS B sold 1,147,350 shares of CALM for $103,949,910 on Apr 17 ’25. The Board Chair now owns 230,570 shares after completing the transaction at $90.60 per share. On Apr 17 ’25, another insider, BAKER ADOLPHUS B, who serves as the Board Chair of the company, sold 140,266 shares for $90.60 each. As a result, the insider received 12,708,100 and left with 1,319,034 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, CALM now has a Market Capitalization of 4152051456 and an Enterprise Value of 3003238400. As of this moment, Cal-Maine’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 3.29, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 15.16. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.94 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.54. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.683 whereas that against EBITDA is 1.757.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for CALM is 0.22, which has changed by -0.08477759 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.116571546 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, CALM has reached a high of $126.40, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $79.55. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -7.99%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -12.29%.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 935.96K shares per day over the past 3-months and 686530 shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 48.50M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 42.49M. Insiders hold about 12.40% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 91.61% stake in the company. Shares short for CALM as of 1761868800 were 4513278 with a Short Ratio of 4.82, compared to 1759190400 on 5090484. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4513278 and a Short% of Float of 11.17.

Dividends & Splits

In the trailing 12 months, CALM’s forward annual dividend rate was 8.709, compared to 8.71 this year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.09934975. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 2.87. The current Payout Ratio is 27.15% for CALM, which recently paid a dividend on 2025-10-29 with an ex-dividend date of 2025-10-29. Stock splits for the company last occurred on 2014-11-03 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

A detailed examination of Cal-Maine Foods, Inc (CALM) is currently in progress, with 2.0 analysts providing valuable insights into its market dynamics.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $2.58, with high estimates of $2.86 and low estimates of $2.29.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $10.06 and $10.03 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $10.05. EPS for the following year is $5.66, with 2.0 analysts recommending between $7.09 and $4.24.

Revenue Estimates

4 analysts predict $849.97M in revenue for. The current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $945.33M to a low estimate of $782.3M. As of. The current estimate, Cal-Maine Foods, Inc’s year-ago sales were $954.67MFor the next quarter, 4 analysts are estimating revenue of $893.62M. There is a high estimate of $951.31M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $835M.

A total of 4 analysts have provided revenue estimates for CALM’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $3.6B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $3.11B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $3.39B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $4.26BBased on 4 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $3.01B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $3.44B and the low estimate is $2.71B.