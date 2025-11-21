Post-Trade Analysis: Cellebrite DI Ltd (CLBT) Slides -1.25%, Closing at $17.44

Seeking to outpace the market, investors engage in the art of selecting individual stocks. The right picks can play a pivotal role in boosting your wealth.

After finishing at $17.66 in the prior trading day, Cellebrite DI Ltd (NASDAQ: CLBT) closed at $17.44, down -1.25%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$1.25 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1.14 million shares were traded. CLBT stock price reached its highest trading level at $18.22 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $17.27.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of CLBT by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 7.94 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 29.78. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.08 and its Current Ratio is at 2.11. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.05 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.04.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In the most recent recommendation for this company, Needham on March 28, 2024, Reiterated its Buy rating but revised its target price to $13.50 from $13 previously.

BofA Securities Upgraded its Neutral to Buy on February 16, 2024, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $9 to $12.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 20 ’25 when DAFNA GRUBER bought 12,055 shares for $17.52 per share.

AYALA BERLER SHAPIRA bought 5,628 shares of CLBT for $101,502 on Nov 19 ’25. On Nov 18 ’25, another insider, MARCUS H JEWELL, who serves as the Officer of the company, bought 9,592 shares for $18.17 each.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, CLBT now has a Market Capitalization of 4263541248 and an Enterprise Value of 3796092416. As of this moment, Cellebrite’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 57.01, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 44.14. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 9.16 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 10.23. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 8.327 whereas that against EBITDA is 52.683.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for CLBT is 1.26, which has changed by -0.12487614 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.116571546 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, CLBT has reached a high of $26.30, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $13.10. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -2.43%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -0.36%.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 1.58M shares per day over the past 3-months and 1781160 shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 239.47M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 108.86M. Insiders hold about 54.54% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 46.14% stake in the company. Shares short for CLBT as of 1761868800 were 6331271 with a Short Ratio of 4.00, compared to 1759190400 on 7430752. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 6331271 and a Short% of Float of 5.239999699999999.

Earnings Estimates

Investors are eagerly awaiting the insights provided by 7.0 analysts currently analyzing and rating the stock of Cellebrite DI Ltd (CLBT).The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.11, with high estimates of $0.13 and low estimates of $0.09.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.54 and $0.47 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.51. EPS for the following year is $0.55, with 7.0 analysts recommending between $0.61 and $0.46.

Revenue Estimates

8 analysts predict $125.92M in revenue for. The current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $128M to a low estimate of $123.17M. As of. The current estimate, Cellebrite DI Ltd’s year-ago sales were $109.05MFor the next quarter, 8 analysts are estimating revenue of $125.2M. There is a high estimate of $128M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $121.87M.

A total of 8 analysts have provided revenue estimates for CLBT’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $475M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $470.03M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $472.76M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $401.2MBased on 8 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $552.41M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $569.09M and the low estimate is $540M.