Post-Trade Analysis: Incannex Healthcare Inc (IXHL) Slides -0.30%, Closing at $0.33

For those desiring to outshine the market, the strategic selection of individual stocks is paramount. Well-chosen stocks have the potential to substantially boost your wealth.

After finishing at $0.33 in the prior trading day, Incannex Healthcare Inc (NASDAQ: IXHL) closed at $0.33, down -0.30%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.30 from its previous closing price. On the day, 7.34 million shares were traded. IXHL stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.3447 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.3319.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of IXHL by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 47.51 and its Current Ratio is at 47.51. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, IXHL now has a Market Capitalization of 114912248 and an Enterprise Value of 42188472. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 11491.37 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.50. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 3515.706 whereas that against EBITDA is -1.846.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for IXHL is 2.59, which has changed by -0.83096445 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.116571546 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, IXHL has reached a high of $2.25, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.08. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -21.39%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -41.51%.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 54.02M shares per day over the past 3-months and 9337430 shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 347.71M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 342.88M. Insiders hold about 1.13% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 1.07% stake in the company. Shares short for IXHL as of 1761868800 were 29320569 with a Short Ratio of 0.54, compared to 1759190400 on 5369291. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 29320569 and a Short% of Float of 8.540000000000001.

Earnings Estimates

The dynamic stock of Incannex Healthcare Inc (IXHL) is currently attracting attention from 1.0 analysts actively involved in rating its market status.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.6, with high estimates of -$0.6 and low estimates of -$0.6.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$2.41 and -$2.41 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$2.41.

Revenue Estimates

1 analysts predict $309k in revenue for. The current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $309k to a low estimate of $309k. As of. The current estimate, Incannex Healthcare Inc’s year-ago sales were $18.87kFor the next quarter, 1 analysts are estimating revenue of $309k. There is a high estimate of $309k for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $309k.

A total of 1 analysts have provided revenue estimates for IXHL’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.08M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.08M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.08M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $130.75k