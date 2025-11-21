Powell Industries, Inc (POWL)’s Day in Review: Closing at 294.35, Up by 3.18

Those aiming for above-average market returns often engage in the meticulous process of stock picking. Choosing the right stocks can make a substantial difference in your wealth.

After finishing at $285.29 in the prior trading day, Powell Industries, Inc (NASDAQ: POWL) closed at $294.35, up 3.18%. In other words, the price has increased by $3.18 from its previous closing price. On the day, 0.5 million shares were traded. POWL stock price reached its highest trading level at $312.9 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $292.31.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of POWL by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 7.47 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 22.95. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.90 and its Current Ratio is at 2.09. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In the most recent recommendation for this company, ROTH MKM on December 11, 2024, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $312.

Sidoti Upgraded its Neutral to Buy on March 29, 2022, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $26.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Sep 22 ’25 when METCALF MICHAEL WILLIAM sold 3,200 shares for $298.74 per share. The transaction valued at 955,969 led to the insider holds 25,700 shares of the business.

METCALF MICHAEL WILLIAM bought 3,200 shares of POWL for $955,965 on Sep 22 ’25. On Aug 28 ’25, another insider, MUDGE FREDERICK N, who serves as the Vice President, Operations of the company, sold 6,400 shares for $277.50 each. As a result, the insider received 1,776,000 and left with 24,988 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, POWL now has a Market Capitalization of 3552377088 and an Enterprise Value of 2968493824. As of this moment, Powell’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 19.82, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 18.11. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.22 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 5.54. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 2.688 whereas that against EBITDA is 13.204.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for POWL is 0.95, which has changed by -0.009375334 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.116571546 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, POWL has reached a high of $413.00, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $146.02. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -10.84%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 25.39%.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 241.84K shares per day over the past 3-months and 296530 shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 12.07M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 9.36M. Insiders hold about 22.47% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 84.16% stake in the company. Shares short for POWL as of 1761868800 were 1411444 with a Short Ratio of 5.84, compared to 1759190400 on 1923317. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1411444 and a Short% of Float of 17.57.

Dividends & Splits

In the trailing 12 months, POWL’s forward annual dividend rate was 1.068, compared to 1.07 this year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.003743559. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 2.28.

Earnings Estimates

. The current rating of Powell Industries, Inc (POWL) reflects the combined expertise of 2.0 analysts actively engaged in assessing its market performance.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $3.71, with high estimates of $3.72 and low estimates of $3.7.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $15.73 and $14.8 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $15.27. EPS for the following year is $15.24, with 3.0 analysts recommending between $16.65 and $13.0.

Revenue Estimates

2 analysts predict $257.47M in revenue for. The current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $258.33M to a low estimate of $256.6M. As of. The current estimate, Powell Industries, Inc’s year-ago sales were $241.43MFor the next quarter, 2 analysts are estimating revenue of $295.84M. There is a high estimate of $296.33M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $295.35M.

A total of 2 analysts have provided revenue estimates for POWL’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.18B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.18B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.18B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.1BBased on 3 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.24B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.26B and the low estimate is $1.21B.