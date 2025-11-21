Quarterly Metrics: Quick and Current Ratios for Alignment Healthcare Inc (ALHC)

In the journey to outperform the market, investors delve into the art of stock selection. Choosing the right stocks can be a powerful driver for wealth accumulation.

As of close of business last night, Alignment Healthcare Inc’s stock clocked out at $16.07, down -1.59% from its previous closing price of $16.33. In other words, the price has decreased by -$1.59 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1.41 million shares were traded. ALHC stock price reached its highest trading level at $16.7 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $16.055.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In the most recent recommendation for this company, Goldman on October 14, 2025, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $21.

On August 25, 2025, KeyBanc Capital Markets Upgraded its rating to Overweight which previously was Sector Weight but kept the price unchanged to $21.

Barclays Upgraded its Underweight to Equal Weight on July 31, 2025, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $13.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 11 ’25 when KONOWIECKI JOSEPH S sold 4,832 shares for $16.49 per share. The transaction valued at 79,680 led to the insider holds 1,081,141 shares of the business.

KAO JOHN E sold 180,000 shares of ALHC for $2,936,772 on Nov 10 ’25. The Chief Executive Officer now owns 2,526,726 shares after completing the transaction at $16.32 per share. On Nov 11 ’25, another insider, Joseph Konowiecki, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 5,000 shares for $16.33 each.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, ALHC now has a Market Capitalization of 3215474176 and an Enterprise Value of 2901052416. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.88 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 19.85. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.798 whereas that against EBITDA is 81.817.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for ALHC is 1.17, which has changed by 0.34958673 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.116571546 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, ALHC has reached a high of $21.06, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $10.18. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -5.27%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 2.09%.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that ALHC traded 3.13M shares on average per day over the past three months and 1766710 shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 199.99M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 161.01M. Insiders hold about 19.53% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 87.21% stake in the company. Shares short for ALHC as of 1761868800 were 13767170 with a Short Ratio of 4.39, compared to 1759190400 on 14327958. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 13767170 and a Short% of Float of 10.5399996.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 4.0 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.11, with high estimates of $0.11 and low estimates of $0.11.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.28 and $0.11 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.21. EPS for the following year is $0.37, with 4.0 analysts recommending between $0.43 and $0.26.

Revenue Estimates

In. The current quarter, 11 analysts expect revenue to total $1B. It ranges from a high estimate of $1.01B to a low estimate of $980M. As of. The current estimate, Alignment Healthcare Inc’s year-ago sales were $701.24MFor the next quarter, 11 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.2B. There is a high estimate of $1.23B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1.17B.

A total of 11 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ALHC’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $3.94B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $3.9B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $3.94B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $2.7BBased on 11 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $5.03B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $5.2B and the low estimate is $4.93B.