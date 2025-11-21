Quarterly Metrics: Quick and Current Ratios for Bio-Key International Inc (BKYI)

For those aiming to surpass market returns, the art of stock picking is crucial. Making wise choices in stocks can greatly enhance your overall wealth.

As of close of business last night, Bio-Key International Inc’s stock clocked out at $0.92, down -1.55% from its previous closing price of $0.93. In other words, the price has decreased by -$1.55 from its previous closing price. On the day, 0.58 million shares were traded. BKYI stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.9324 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.8651.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of BKYI’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.13 and its Current Ratio is at 1.26. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.24 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.17.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, BKYI now has a Market Capitalization of 9159009 and an Enterprise Value of 4773190. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.58 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.11. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.691 whereas that against EBITDA is -1.502.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for BKYI is 0.27, which has changed by 0.107142806 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.116571546 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, BKYI has reached a high of $3.68, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.62. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 14.69%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 8.77%.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that BKYI traded 12.63M shares on average per day over the past three months and 53701400 shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 10.84M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 8.91M. Insiders hold about 17.77% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 1.27% stake in the company. Shares short for BKYI as of 1761868800 were 237870 with a Short Ratio of 0.02, compared to 1759190400 on 31976. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 237870 and a Short% of Float of 2.4500001.

Earnings Estimates

The market rating of Bio-Key International Inc (BKYI) is currently shaped by the ongoing analysis conducted by 1.0 analysts closely monitoring its performance.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.5 and -$0.5 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.5. EPS for the following year is -$0.32, with 1.0 analysts recommending between -$0.32 and -$0.32.

Revenue Estimates

In. The current quarter, 1 analysts expect revenue to total $2.2M. It ranges from a high estimate of $2.2M to a low estimate of $2.2M. As of. The current estimate, Bio-Key International Inc’s year-ago sales were $1.46M

A total of 1 analysts have provided revenue estimates for BKYI’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $7.3M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $7.3M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $7.3M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $6.93MBased on 1 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $9M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $9M and the low estimate is $9M.