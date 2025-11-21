Quarterly Metrics: Quick and Current Ratios for Ncino Inc (NCNO)

Abby Carey

Technology

Beyond market trends, investors looking for superior returns explore the world of stock picking. The right selections can be a powerful driver for wealth accumulation.

As of close of business last night, Ncino Inc’s stock clocked out at $24.06, down -0.87% from its previous closing price of $24.27. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.87 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1.56 million shares were traded. NCNO stock price reached its highest trading level at $25.16 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $24.0.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of NCNO’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 22.64 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 46.62. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.97 and its Current Ratio is at 0.97. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.26 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.25.

Morgan Stanley Upgraded its Equal-Weight to Overweight on September 10, 2025, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $36.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 04 ’25 when Desmond Sean sold 10,006 shares for $25.81 per share. The transaction valued at 258,285 led to the insider holds 618,597 shares of the business.

Naude Pierre sold 4,881 shares of NCNO for $125,993 on Nov 04 ’25. The Director now owns 1,187,580 shares after completing the transaction at $25.81 per share. On Nov 04 ’25, another insider, Orenstein Gregory, who serves as the CFO & Treasurer of the company, sold 4,353 shares for $25.81 each. As a result, the insider received 112,364 and left with 461,746 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, NCNO now has a Market Capitalization of 2789554176 and an Enterprise Value of 2967718144. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 4.86 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.63. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 5.178 whereas that against EBITDA is 71.063.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for NCNO is 0.55, which has changed by -0.39999998 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.116571546 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, NCNO has reached a high of $42.88, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $18.75. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -9.33%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -12.45%.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that NCNO traded 2.06M shares on average per day over the past three months and 1592680 shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 115.44M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 106.85M. Insiders hold about 7.74% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 111.58% stake in the company. Shares short for NCNO as of 1761868800 were 12186775 with a Short Ratio of 5.91, compared to 1759190400 on 11195615. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 12186775 and a Short% of Float of 12.43.

Earnings Estimates

The market rating for Ncino Inc (NCNO) is a result of the insights provided by 14.0 analysts actively involved in the assessment.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.2, with high estimates of $0.24 and low estimates of $0.18.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.8 and $0.73 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.79. EPS for the following year is $0.98, with 16.0 analysts recommending between $1.07 and $0.79.

Revenue Estimates

In. The current quarter, 12 analysts expect revenue to total $147.31M. It ranges from a high estimate of $148.12M to a low estimate of $147M. As of. The current estimate, Ncino Inc’s year-ago sales were $138.8MFor the next quarter, 12 analysts are estimating revenue of $147.48M. There is a high estimate of $149.38M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $146.99M.

A total of 15 analysts have provided revenue estimates for NCNO’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $589.73M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $587M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $587.82M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $540.66MBased on 15 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $637.8M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $658.01M and the low estimate is $614.38M.

