Quarterly Metrics: Quick and Current Ratios for PennantPark Investment Corporation (PNNT)

Beyond market averages, investors looking for exceptional returns turn to stock picking. Skillful choices in individual stocks have the power to substantially increase your wealth.

As of close of business last night, PennantPark Investment Corporation’s stock clocked out at $6.17, down -0.64% from its previous closing price of $6.21. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.64 from its previous closing price. On the day, 0.56 million shares were traded. PNNT stock price reached its highest trading level at $6.28 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $6.13.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of PNNT’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 5.71 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 4.01. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.57 and its Current Ratio is at 0.57. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.31 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.31.

On May 21, 2025, Compass Point Downgraded its rating to Sell which previously was Neutral but kept the price unchanged to $5.75.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 21 ’25 when Briones Jose A bought 1,515 shares for $6.59 per share. The transaction valued at 9,985 led to the insider holds 270,487 shares of the business.

Briones Jose A bought 3,640 shares of PNNT for $25,043 on May 14 ’25. The Director now owns 268,972 shares after completing the transaction at $6.88 per share. On Nov 27 ’24, another insider, Briones Jose A, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 3,675 shares for $6.79 each. As a result, the insider paid 24,972 and bolstered with 265,332 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, PNNT now has a Market Capitalization of 402876928 and an Enterprise Value of 964293760. As of this moment, PennantPark’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 28.66, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 8.78. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 6.24 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.84. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 7.365.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for PNNT is 0.64, which has changed by -0.1051873 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.116571546 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, PNNT has reached a high of $7.53, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $5.72. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -5.95%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -9.78%.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that PNNT traded 498.62K shares on average per day over the past three months and 550330 shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 65.30M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 65.02M. Insiders hold about 0.43% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 19.40% stake in the company. Shares short for PNNT as of 1761868800 were 3319733 with a Short Ratio of 6.66, compared to 1759190400 on 3343621. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3319733 and a Short% of Float of 5.2600004.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 0.96, PNNT has a forward annual dividend rate of 0.96. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.15458937. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 10.8.

Earnings Estimates

At present, 8.0 analysts are actively evaluating the performance of PennantPark Investment Corporation (PNNT) in the stock market.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.18, with high estimates of $0.19 and low estimates of $0.16.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.78 and $0.72 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.74. EPS for the following year is $0.71, with 8.0 analysts recommending between $0.8 and $0.62.

Revenue Estimates

In. The current quarter, 8 analysts expect revenue to total $29.29M. It ranges from a high estimate of $31.4M to a low estimate of $28M. As of. The current estimate, PennantPark Investment Corporation’s year-ago sales were $36.5MFor the next quarter, 8 analysts are estimating revenue of $29.87M. There is a high estimate of $33.1M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $28.46M.

A total of 8 analysts have provided revenue estimates for PNNT’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $125.8M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $122M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $123.65M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $143.82MBased on 7 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $118.85M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $131.4M and the low estimate is $112.76M.