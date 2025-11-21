Quarterly Metrics: Quick and Current Ratios for Teleflex Incorporated (TFX)

Investors with the goal of beating the broader market often turn to stock selection. Strategic choices in individual stocks can have a profound impact on your wealth.

As of close of business last night, Teleflex Incorporated’s stock clocked out at $104.64, down -1.00% from its previous closing price of $105.7. In other words, the price has decreased by -$1.00 from its previous closing price. On the day, 0.52 million shares were traded. TFX stock price reached its highest trading level at $107.285 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $104.21.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of TFX’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 12.54 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 17.50. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.53 and its Current Ratio is at 2.57. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.72 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.70.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In the most recent recommendation for the company, BofA Securities on March 04, 2025, Downgraded its rating to Underperform and sets its target price to $140 from $235 previously.

On February 28, 2025, RBC Capital Mkts Downgraded its rating to Sector Perform which previously was Outperform and also lowered its target price recommendation from $220 to $155.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 05 ’25 when RANDLE STUART A bought 1,000 shares for $115.86 per share. The transaction valued at 115,860 led to the insider holds 7,547 shares of the business.

Krakauer Andrew A bought 1,000 shares of TFX for $115,250 on Aug 05 ’25. The Director now owns 7,192 shares after completing the transaction at $115.25 per share. On Aug 05 ’25, another insider, Kelly Liam, who serves as the Chairman, President & CEO of the company, bought 1,500 shares for $115.07 each. As a result, the insider paid 172,605 and bolstered with 45,267 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, TFX now has a Market Capitalization of 4624502784 and an Enterprise Value of 7186491904. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.45 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.21. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 2.253 whereas that against EBITDA is 8.094.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for TFX is 0.98, which has changed by -0.4455518 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.116571546 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, TFX has reached a high of $195.42, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $102.58. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -14.07%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -18.42%.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that TFX traded 608.25K shares on average per day over the past three months and 905150 shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 44.19M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 43.87M. Insiders hold about 0.73% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 106.17% stake in the company. Shares short for TFX as of 1761868800 were 1839046 with a Short Ratio of 3.02, compared to 1759190400 on 1843182. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1839046 and a Short% of Float of 6.69.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 1.36, TFX has a forward annual dividend rate of 1.36. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.012866604. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 0.61. The current Payout Ratio is 91.92% for TFX, which recently paid a dividend on 2025-11-14 with an ex-dividend date of 2025-11-14. Stock splits for the company last occurred on 1997-06-17 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

The stock of Teleflex Incorporated (TFX) is currently being evaluated by 12.0 analysts who are actively contributing to its market rating.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $3.12, with high estimates of $3.29 and low estimates of $2.91.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $14.16 and $14.0 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $14.09. EPS for the following year is $15.18, with 12.0 analysts recommending between $16.78 and $14.35.

Revenue Estimates

In. The current quarter, 11 analysts expect revenue to total $936.17M. It ranges from a high estimate of $955.4M to a low estimate of $923M. As of. The current estimate, Teleflex Incorporated’s year-ago sales were $795.41MFor the next quarter, 11 analysts are estimating revenue of $837.45M. There is a high estimate of $854M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $820.97M.

A total of 12 analysts have provided revenue estimates for TFX’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $3.35B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $3.3B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $3.31B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $3.05BBased on 12 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $3.66B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $3.7B and the low estimate is $3.58B.