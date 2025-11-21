Quarterly Metrics: Quick and Current Ratios for Teleflex Incorporated (TFX)

Abby Carey

Investors with the goal of beating the broader market often turn to stock selection. Strategic choices in individual stocks can have a profound impact on your wealth.

As of close of business last night, Teleflex Incorporated’s stock clocked out at $104.64, down -1.00% from its previous closing price of $105.7. In other words, the price has decreased by -$1.00 from its previous closing price. On the day, 0.52 million shares were traded. TFX stock price reached its highest trading level at $107.285 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $104.21.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of TFX’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 12.54 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 17.50. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.53 and its Current Ratio is at 2.57. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.72 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.70.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In the most recent recommendation for the company, BofA Securities on March 04, 2025, Downgraded its rating to Underperform and sets its target price to $140 from $235 previously.

On February 28, 2025, RBC Capital Mkts Downgraded its rating to Sector Perform which previously was Outperform and also lowered its target price recommendation from $220 to $155.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 05 ’25 when RANDLE STUART A bought 1,000 shares for $115.86 per share. The transaction valued at 115,860 led to the insider holds 7,547 shares of the business.

Krakauer Andrew A bought 1,000 shares of TFX for $115,250 on Aug 05 ’25. The Director now owns 7,192 shares after completing the transaction at $115.25 per share. On Aug 05 ’25, another insider, Kelly Liam, who serves as the Chairman, President & CEO of the company, bought 1,500 shares for $115.07 each. As a result, the insider paid 172,605 and bolstered with 45,267 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, TFX now has a Market Capitalization of 4624502784 and an Enterprise Value of 7186491904. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.45 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.21. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 2.253 whereas that against EBITDA is 8.094.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for TFX is 0.98, which has changed by -0.4455518 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.116571546 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, TFX has reached a high of $195.42, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $102.58. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -14.07%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -18.42%.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that TFX traded 608.25K shares on average per day over the past three months and 905150 shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 44.19M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 43.87M. Insiders hold about 0.73% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 106.17% stake in the company. Shares short for TFX as of 1761868800 were 1839046 with a Short Ratio of 3.02, compared to 1759190400 on 1843182. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1839046 and a Short% of Float of 6.69.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 1.36, TFX has a forward annual dividend rate of 1.36. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.012866604. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 0.61. The current Payout Ratio is 91.92% for TFX, which recently paid a dividend on 2025-11-14 with an ex-dividend date of 2025-11-14. Stock splits for the company last occurred on 1997-06-17 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

The stock of Teleflex Incorporated (TFX) is currently being evaluated by 12.0 analysts who are actively contributing to its market rating.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $3.12, with high estimates of $3.29 and low estimates of $2.91.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $14.16 and $14.0 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $14.09. EPS for the following year is $15.18, with 12.0 analysts recommending between $16.78 and $14.35.

Revenue Estimates

In. The current quarter, 11 analysts expect revenue to total $936.17M. It ranges from a high estimate of $955.4M to a low estimate of $923M. As of. The current estimate, Teleflex Incorporated’s year-ago sales were $795.41MFor the next quarter, 11 analysts are estimating revenue of $837.45M. There is a high estimate of $854M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $820.97M.

A total of 12 analysts have provided revenue estimates for TFX’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $3.35B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $3.3B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $3.31B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $3.05BBased on 12 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $3.66B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $3.7B and the low estimate is $3.58B.

