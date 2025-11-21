Quarterly Snapshot: Quick and Current Ratios for Holley Inc (HLLY)

Abby Carey

Technology

Those determined to outshine the market strategically focus on the selection of individual stocks. Well-chosen stocks have the potential to substantially boost your wealth.

The closing price of Holley Inc (NYSE: HLLY) was $3.69 for the day, down -0.81% from the previous closing price of $3.72. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.81 from its previous closing price. On the day, 0.6 million shares were traded. HLLY stock price reached its highest trading level at $3.764 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $3.5818.

Ratios:

Our analysis of HLLY’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 8.77 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 30.73. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.06 and its Current Ratio is at 2.78. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.29 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.27.

Telsey Advisory Group reiterated its Outperform rating for the stock on November 11, 2024, while the target price for the stock was revised from $5.50 to $4.50.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Sep 18 ’25 when LOBEL DAVID S sold 2,100,000 shares for $2.63 per share. The transaction valued at 5,523,000 led to the insider holds 24,654,834 shares of the business.

LOBEL DAVID S sold 14,000,000 shares of HLLY for $36,820,000 on Sep 10 ’25. The Director now owns 26,754,834 shares after completing the transaction at $2.63 per share. On Mar 20 ’25, another insider, LOBEL DAVID S, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 802,127 shares for $2.47 each. As a result, the insider received 1,981,254 and left with 40,754,834 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, HLLY now has a Market Capitalization of 444643776 and an Enterprise Value of 967081088. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.74 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.00. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.617 whereas that against EBITDA is 8.145.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for HLLY is 1.24, which has changed by 0.35766423 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.116571546 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, HLLY has reached a high of $4.09, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.60. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 15.64%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 37.13%.

Shares Statistics:

HLLY traded an average of 1.05M shares per day over the past three months and 3079760 shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 119.41M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 76.39M. Insiders hold about 36.61% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 56.33% stake in the company. Shares short for HLLY as of 1761868800 were 1378053 with a Short Ratio of 1.31, compared to 1759190400 on 1161946. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1378053 and a Short% of Float of 2.21.

Earnings Estimates

At present, 6.0 analysts are actively evaluating the performance of Holley Inc (HLLY) in the stock market.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.07, with high estimates of $0.09 and low estimates of $0.07.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.24 and $0.21 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.22. EPS for the following year is $0.38, with 6.0 analysts recommending between $0.42 and $0.35.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in. The current quarter, according to 8 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $144.54M to a low estimate of $140.1M. As of. The current estimate, Holley Inc’s year-ago sales were $140.05MFor the next quarter, 8 analysts are estimating revenue of $161.81M. There is a high estimate of $163.5M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $159.93M.

A total of 8 analysts have provided revenue estimates for HLLY’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $602.61M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $598.1M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $600.68M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $602.22MBased on 8 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $631.13M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $638.6M and the low estimate is $624.47M.

DwinneX
Powered by  GDPR Cookie Compliance
Privacy Overview

This website uses cookies so that we can provide you with the best user experience possible. Cookie information is stored in your browser and performs functions such as recognising you when you return to our website and helping our team to understand which sections of the website you find most interesting and useful.