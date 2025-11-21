Quarterly Snapshot: Quick and Current Ratios for Holley Inc (HLLY)

Those determined to outshine the market strategically focus on the selection of individual stocks. Well-chosen stocks have the potential to substantially boost your wealth.

The closing price of Holley Inc (NYSE: HLLY) was $3.69 for the day, down -0.81% from the previous closing price of $3.72. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.81 from its previous closing price. On the day, 0.6 million shares were traded. HLLY stock price reached its highest trading level at $3.764 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $3.5818.

Ratios:

Our analysis of HLLY’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 8.77 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 30.73. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.06 and its Current Ratio is at 2.78. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.29 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.27.

Telsey Advisory Group reiterated its Outperform rating for the stock on November 11, 2024, while the target price for the stock was revised from $5.50 to $4.50.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Sep 18 ’25 when LOBEL DAVID S sold 2,100,000 shares for $2.63 per share. The transaction valued at 5,523,000 led to the insider holds 24,654,834 shares of the business.

LOBEL DAVID S sold 14,000,000 shares of HLLY for $36,820,000 on Sep 10 ’25. The Director now owns 26,754,834 shares after completing the transaction at $2.63 per share. On Mar 20 ’25, another insider, LOBEL DAVID S, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 802,127 shares for $2.47 each. As a result, the insider received 1,981,254 and left with 40,754,834 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, HLLY now has a Market Capitalization of 444643776 and an Enterprise Value of 967081088. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.74 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.00. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.617 whereas that against EBITDA is 8.145.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for HLLY is 1.24, which has changed by 0.35766423 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.116571546 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, HLLY has reached a high of $4.09, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.60. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 15.64%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 37.13%.

Shares Statistics:

HLLY traded an average of 1.05M shares per day over the past three months and 3079760 shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 119.41M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 76.39M. Insiders hold about 36.61% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 56.33% stake in the company. Shares short for HLLY as of 1761868800 were 1378053 with a Short Ratio of 1.31, compared to 1759190400 on 1161946. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1378053 and a Short% of Float of 2.21.

Earnings Estimates

At present, 6.0 analysts are actively evaluating the performance of Holley Inc (HLLY) in the stock market.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.07, with high estimates of $0.09 and low estimates of $0.07.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.24 and $0.21 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.22. EPS for the following year is $0.38, with 6.0 analysts recommending between $0.42 and $0.35.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in. The current quarter, according to 8 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $144.54M to a low estimate of $140.1M. As of. The current estimate, Holley Inc’s year-ago sales were $140.05MFor the next quarter, 8 analysts are estimating revenue of $161.81M. There is a high estimate of $163.5M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $159.93M.

A total of 8 analysts have provided revenue estimates for HLLY’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $602.61M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $598.1M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $600.68M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $602.22MBased on 8 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $631.13M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $638.6M and the low estimate is $624.47M.