The pursuit of market outperformance leads investors to the practice of hand-picking stocks. Skillful choices can be a catalyst for significant wealth enhancement.

The closing price of Owens Corning (NYSE: OC) was $98.28 for the day, down -0.89% from the previous closing price of $99.16. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.89 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1.58 million shares were traded. OC stock price reached its highest trading level at $100.98 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $97.56.

Ratios:

Our analysis of OC’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 27.48 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 7.29. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.86 and its Current Ratio is at 1.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.27 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.15.

On April 01, 2025, Deutsche Bank started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $183.Deutsche Bank initiated its Buy rating on April 01, 2025, with a $183 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 12 ’25 when Doerfler Mari sold 441 shares for $149.00 per share. The transaction valued at 65,709 led to the insider holds 5,239 shares of the business.

Doerfler Mari bought 441 shares of OC for $65,709 on Aug 12 ’25. On May 16 ’25, another insider, Marcon Rachel Barthelemy, who serves as the President, Doors of the company, sold 1,357 shares for $145.41 each. As a result, the insider received 197,324 and left with 12,089 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, OC now has a Market Capitalization of 8218916352 and an Enterprise Value of 13511133184. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.75 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.84. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.159 whereas that against EBITDA is 5.307.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for OC is 1.39, which has changed by -0.49812734 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.116571546 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, OC has reached a high of $214.53, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $97.67. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -22.68%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -30.28%.

Shares Statistics:

OC traded an average of 1.27M shares per day over the past three months and 1788220 shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 82.20M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 81.34M. Insiders hold about 1.04% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 97.24% stake in the company. Shares short for OC as of 1761868800 were 2842146 with a Short Ratio of 2.24, compared to 1759190400 on 2034676. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2842146 and a Short% of Float of 4.6.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 2.76, OC has a forward annual dividend rate of 2.76. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.027833803. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 1.44.

Earnings Estimates

The market rating for Owens Corning (OC) is a result of the insights provided by 16.0 analysts actively involved in the assessment.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.78, with high estimates of $2.98 and low estimates of $0.94.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $12.65 and $11.32 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $12.2. EPS for the following year is $11.25, with 19.0 analysts recommending between $14.45 and $9.7.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in. The current quarter, according to 16 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $2.21B to a low estimate of $2.15B. As of. The current estimate, Owens Corning’s year-ago sales were $2.84BFor the next quarter, 16 analysts are estimating revenue of $2.26B. There is a high estimate of $2.51B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $2.18B.

A total of 16 analysts have provided revenue estimates for OC’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $10.17B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $10.11B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $10.14B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $10.97BBased on 17 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $9.86B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $10.54B and the low estimate is $9.61B.