Quarterly Snapshot: Quick and Current Ratios for Super Group (SGHC) Limited (SGHC)

Investors aiming for above-average returns often turn to the practice of stock picking. Skillful choices in individual stocks can be a catalyst for substantial wealth growth.

The closing price of Super Group (SGHC) Limited (NYSE: SGHC) was $11.59 for the day, down -5.93% from the previous closing price of $12.32. In other words, the price has decreased by -$5.93 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2.05 million shares were traded. SGHC stock price reached its highest trading level at $12.63 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $11.57.

Ratios:

Our analysis of SGHC’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.75 and its Current Ratio is at 1.75. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.10 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.09.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In the most recent recommendation for this company, Macquarie on September 15, 2025, initiated with a Outperform rating and assigned the stock a target price of $17.

On July 14, 2025, Citizens JMP started tracking the stock assigning a Mkt Outperform rating and target price of $15.

On March 28, 2025, BTIG Research started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $9.BTIG Research initiated its Buy rating on March 28, 2025, with a $9 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 19 ’25 when Jossel Jonathan Robert bought 56,700 shares for $8.47 per share.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, SGHC now has a Market Capitalization of 5860339712 and an Enterprise Value of 5822576128. As of this moment, Super’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 26.69, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 14.45. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.46. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.66 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 7.80. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 2.485 whereas that against EBITDA is 11.865.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for SGHC is 1.04, which has changed by 1.0775716 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.116571546 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, SGHC has reached a high of $14.38, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $5.45. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -7.26%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 15.36%.

Shares Statistics:

SGHC traded an average of 3.10M shares per day over the past three months and 2416060 shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 501.43M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 153.10M. Insiders hold about 69.47% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 15.55% stake in the company. Shares short for SGHC as of 1761868800 were 9568552 with a Short Ratio of 3.08, compared to 1759190400 on 10618073. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 9568552 and a Short% of Float of 6.08.

Earnings Estimates

The market rating of Super Group (SGHC) Limited (SGHC) is currently shaped by the ongoing analysis conducted by 1 analysts closely monitoring its performance.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.15, with high estimates of $0.15 and low estimates of $0.15.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.46 and $0.46 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.46. EPS for the following year is $0.73, with 1.0 analysts recommending between $0.73 and $0.73.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in. The current quarter, according to 8 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $533.46M to a low estimate of $484.65M. As of. The current estimate, Super Group (SGHC) Limited’s year-ago sales were $500MFor the next quarter, 8 analysts are estimating revenue of $500.44M. There is a high estimate of $522.78M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $487.26M.

A total of 8 analysts have provided revenue estimates for SGHC’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.97B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.9B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.94B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.7BBased on 8 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $2.13B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $2.26B and the low estimate is $2.07B.