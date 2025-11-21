Quarterly Snapshot: Quick and Current Ratios for Upstart Holdings Inc (UPST)

Seeking to outpace the market, investors engage in the art of selecting individual stocks. The right picks can play a pivotal role in boosting your wealth.

The closing price of Upstart Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: UPST) was $35.58 for the day, down -4.53% from the previous closing price of $37.27. In other words, the price has decreased by -$4.53 from its previous closing price. On the day, 4.82 million shares were traded. UPST stock price reached its highest trading level at $39.18 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $35.52.

Ratios:

Our analysis of UPST’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 4.50 and its Current Ratio is at 4.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 2.62 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 2.62.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 20 ’25 when Mirgorodskaya Natalia bought 821 shares for $36.62 per share.

Darling Scott bought 7,723 shares of UPST for $282,479 on Nov 20 ’25. On Nov 20 ’25, another insider, Datta Sanjay, who serves as the Officer of the company, bought 13,624 shares for $36.58 each.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, UPST now has a Market Capitalization of 3461453056 and an Enterprise Value of 5081636352. As of this moment, Upstart’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 156.19, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 15.08. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.58 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 4.65. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 5.093 whereas that against EBITDA is 69.562.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for UPST is 2.33, which has changed by -0.47823042 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.116571546 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, UPST has reached a high of $96.43, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $31.40. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -29.43%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -38.28%.

Shares Statistics:

UPST traded an average of 7.34M shares per day over the past three months and 6861740 shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 97.28M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 84.55M. Insiders hold about 13.09% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 72.01% stake in the company. Shares short for UPST as of 1761868800 were 29590889 with a Short Ratio of 4.03, compared to 1759190400 on 25429938. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 29590889 and a Short% of Float of 34.63.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 11.0 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.47, with high estimates of $0.59 and low estimates of $0.35.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.92 and $1.33 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.68. EPS for the following year is $2.4, with 14.0 analysts recommending between $3.13 and $2.01.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in. The current quarter, according to 11 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $292.42M to a low estimate of $287M. As of. The current estimate, Upstart Holdings Inc’s year-ago sales were $218.96MFor the next quarter, 11 analysts are estimating revenue of $274.78M. There is a high estimate of $297.86M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $240.87M.

A total of 13 analysts have provided revenue estimates for UPST’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.04B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.03B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.04B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $636.53MBased on 14 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.26B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.4B and the low estimate is $1.1B.