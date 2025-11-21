Quarterly Snapshot: Quick and Current Ratios for Upstart Holdings Inc (UPST)

Abby Carey

Technology

Seeking to outpace the market, investors engage in the art of selecting individual stocks. The right picks can play a pivotal role in boosting your wealth.

The closing price of Upstart Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: UPST) was $35.58 for the day, down -4.53% from the previous closing price of $37.27. In other words, the price has decreased by -$4.53 from its previous closing price. On the day, 4.82 million shares were traded. UPST stock price reached its highest trading level at $39.18 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $35.52.

Ratios:

Our analysis of UPST’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 4.50 and its Current Ratio is at 4.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 2.62 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 2.62.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 20 ’25 when Mirgorodskaya Natalia bought 821 shares for $36.62 per share.

Darling Scott bought 7,723 shares of UPST for $282,479 on Nov 20 ’25. On Nov 20 ’25, another insider, Datta Sanjay, who serves as the Officer of the company, bought 13,624 shares for $36.58 each.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, UPST now has a Market Capitalization of 3461453056 and an Enterprise Value of 5081636352. As of this moment, Upstart’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 156.19, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 15.08. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.58 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 4.65. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 5.093 whereas that against EBITDA is 69.562.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for UPST is 2.33, which has changed by -0.47823042 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.116571546 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, UPST has reached a high of $96.43, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $31.40. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -29.43%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -38.28%.

Shares Statistics:

UPST traded an average of 7.34M shares per day over the past three months and 6861740 shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 97.28M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 84.55M. Insiders hold about 13.09% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 72.01% stake in the company. Shares short for UPST as of 1761868800 were 29590889 with a Short Ratio of 4.03, compared to 1759190400 on 25429938. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 29590889 and a Short% of Float of 34.63.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 11.0 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.47, with high estimates of $0.59 and low estimates of $0.35.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.92 and $1.33 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.68. EPS for the following year is $2.4, with 14.0 analysts recommending between $3.13 and $2.01.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in. The current quarter, according to 11 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $292.42M to a low estimate of $287M. As of. The current estimate, Upstart Holdings Inc’s year-ago sales were $218.96MFor the next quarter, 11 analysts are estimating revenue of $274.78M. There is a high estimate of $297.86M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $240.87M.

A total of 13 analysts have provided revenue estimates for UPST’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.04B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.03B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.04B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $636.53MBased on 14 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.26B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.4B and the low estimate is $1.1B.

