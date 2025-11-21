Quarterly Snapshot: Quick and Current Ratios for Valvoline Inc (VVV)

The pursuit of outperformance leads many investors to carefully choose individual stocks. Picking the right ones can be a game-changer for growing your wealth.

The closing price of Valvoline Inc (NYSE: VVV) was $30.19 for the day, down -1.47% from the previous closing price of $30.64. In other words, the price has decreased by -$1.47 from its previous closing price. On the day, 3.98 million shares were traded. VVV stock price reached its highest trading level at $30.795 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $29.84.

Ratios:

Our analysis of VVV’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 74.37 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 100.99. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.58 and its Current Ratio is at 0.70. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 4.10 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 4.03.

On April 04, 2025, TD Cowen started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $40.

Morgan Stanley Downgraded its Overweight to Equal-Weight on January 21, 2025, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $42 to $38.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 14 ’25 when WILLIS J KEVIN bought 12,725 shares for $39.41 per share. The transaction valued at 501,506 led to the insider holds 12,725 shares of the business.

Flees Lori Ann bought 3,000 shares of VVV for $101,353 on May 27 ’25. The President & CEO now owns 46,614 shares after completing the transaction at $33.78 per share. On Feb 25 ’25, another insider, O’Daniel Julie Marie, who serves as the Chief Legal Officer of the company, sold 6,000 shares for $37.41 each. As a result, the insider received 224,430 and left with 15,305 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, VVV now has a Market Capitalization of 3837596672. As of this moment, Valvoline’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 18.45, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 14.92. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.34. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.24 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 12.24.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for VVV is 1.18, which has changed by -0.20539421 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.116571546 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, VVV has reached a high of $41.33, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $29.29. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -12.79%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -16.12%.

Shares Statistics:

VVV traded an average of 1.73M shares per day over the past three months and 2154250 shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 127.11M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 126.77M. Insiders hold about 0.27% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 110.55% stake in the company. Shares short for VVV as of 1761868800 were 10693204 with a Short Ratio of 6.17, compared to 1759190400 on 11890681. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 10693204 and a Short% of Float of 9.42.

Earnings Estimates

The stock of Valvoline Inc (VVV) is currently being evaluated by 10.0 analysts who are actively contributing to its market rating.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.35, with high estimates of $0.41 and low estimates of $0.31.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.88 and $1.63 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.69. EPS for the following year is $2.02, with 9.0 analysts recommending between $2.37 and $1.9.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in. The current quarter, according to 11 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $483.65M to a low estimate of $443.88M. As of. The current estimate, Valvoline Inc’s year-ago sales were $414.3MFor the next quarter, 11 analysts are estimating revenue of $481.09M. There is a high estimate of $504.24M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $446.5M.

A total of 13 analysts have provided revenue estimates for VVV’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $2.09B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.87B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $2B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.71BBased on 9 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $2.22B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $2.33B and the low estimate is $2.07B.