Ratio Analysis: Unpacking ADT Inc (ADT)’s Price-to-Cash and Price-to-Free Cash Flow

Ulysses Smith

Earnings

Beyond market averages, investors looking for exceptional returns turn to stock picking. Skillful choices in individual stocks have the power to substantially increase your wealth.

After finishing at $7.86 in the prior trading day, ADT Inc (NYSE: ADT) closed at $7.8, down -0.76%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.76 from its previous closing price. On the day, 6.14 million shares were traded. ADT stock price reached its highest trading level at $7.95 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $7.8.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of ADT by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 37.39 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 4.61. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.54 and its Current Ratio is at 0.67. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 2.16 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 2.01.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 11 ’25 when Jackson DeLu bought 51,478 shares for $8.12 per share.

Jackson DeLu bought 153,608 shares of ADT for $1,240,653 on Nov 04 ’25. On Jul 28 ’25, another insider, Apollo Management Holdings GP, who serves as the 10% Owner of the company, sold 71,000,000 shares for $8.31 each. As a result, the insider received 590,010,000 and left with 112,650,366 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, ADT now has a Market Capitalization of 6396628992 and an Enterprise Value of 14188978176. As of this moment, ADT’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 11.14, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 8.14. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.87. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.25 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.75. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 2.775 whereas that against EBITDA is 5.286.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for ADT is 0.97, which has changed by 0.042440295 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.116571546 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, ADT has reached a high of $8.94, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $6.71. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -8.52%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -5.70%.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 8.47M shares per day over the past 3-months and 7907610 shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 764.98M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 659.71M. Insiders hold about 19.52% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 81.43% stake in the company. Shares short for ADT as of 1761868800 were 27471666 with a Short Ratio of 3.24, compared to 1759190400 on 23970312. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 27471666 and a Short% of Float of 8.01.

Dividends & Splits

In the trailing 12 months, ADT’s forward annual dividend rate was 0.22, compared to 0.22 this year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.027989822. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 2.11.

Earnings Estimates

. The current rating of ADT Inc (ADT) reflects the combined expertise of 5.0 analysts actively engaged in assessing its market performance.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.22, with high estimates of $0.24 and low estimates of $0.19.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.89 and $0.87 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.88. EPS for the following year is $0.96, with 5.0 analysts recommending between $1.04 and $0.84.

Revenue Estimates

3 analysts predict $1.3B in revenue for. The current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $1.31B to a low estimate of $1.27B. As of. The current estimate, ADT Inc’s year-ago sales were $1.26BFor the next quarter, 3 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.31B. There is a high estimate of $1.32B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1.29B.

A total of 4 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ADT’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $5.16B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $5.13B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $5.15B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $4.9BBased on 4 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $5.32B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $5.39B and the low estimate is $5.25B.

