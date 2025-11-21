Ratio Analysis: Unpacking CarGurus Inc (CARG)’s Price-to-Cash and Price-to-Free Cash Flow

Investors with the goal of beating the broader market often turn to stock selection. Strategic choices in individual stocks can have a profound impact on your wealth.

After finishing at $33.92 in the prior trading day, CarGurus Inc (NASDAQ: CARG) closed at $33.91, down -0.03%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.03 from its previous closing price. On the day, 0.79 million shares were traded. CARG stock price reached its highest trading level at $34.615 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $33.62.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of CARG by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 18.10 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 12.87. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.71 and its Current Ratio is at 2.71. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.51 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.49.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In the most recent recommendation for this company, Gordon Haskett on July 14, 2025, initiated with a Hold rating and assigned the stock a target price of $35.

JP Morgan Downgraded its Overweight to Neutral on March 27, 2025, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $42 to $34.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 11 ’25 when Trevisan Jason sold 15,000 shares for $35.00 per share. The transaction valued at 525,000 led to the insider holds 675,483 shares of the business.

Schwartz Greg M sold 5,000 shares of CARG for $175,300 on Nov 11 ’25. The Director now owns 11,377 shares after completing the transaction at $35.06 per share. On Nov 11 ’25, another insider, Schwartz Greg M, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 5,000 shares for $35.06 each.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, CARG now has a Market Capitalization of 3365913088 and an Enterprise Value of 3252199680. As of this moment, CarGurus’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 22.98, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 13.32. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.10. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.49 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 8.68. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 3.51 whereas that against EBITDA is 14.603.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for CARG is 1.42, which has changed by -0.05065769 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.116571546 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, CARG has reached a high of $41.33, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $24.65. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -5.00%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 3.00%.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 1.04M shares per day over the past 3-months and 1163730 shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 81.91M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 77.92M. Insiders hold about 18.36% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 91.23% stake in the company. Shares short for CARG as of 1761868800 were 3755446 with a Short Ratio of 3.61, compared to 1759190400 on 4309495. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3755446 and a Short% of Float of 6.959999999999999.

Earnings Estimates

Currently, 12.0 analysts are dedicated to thoroughly evaluating and rating the performance of CarGurus Inc (CARG) in the stock market.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.58, with high estimates of $0.61 and low estimates of $0.51.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $2.29 and $2.14 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $2.23. EPS for the following year is $2.59, with 12.0 analysts recommending between $2.8 and $2.2.

Revenue Estimates

14 analysts predict $238.88M in revenue for. The current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $240.9M to a low estimate of $236.9M. As of. The current estimate, CarGurus Inc’s year-ago sales were $228.54MFor the next quarter, 14 analysts are estimating revenue of $238.98M. There is a high estimate of $243.81M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $234.1M.

A total of 14 analysts have provided revenue estimates for CARG’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $938.8M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $934.8M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $936.74M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $894.38MBased on 14 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $993.7M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.01B and the low estimate is $981.4M.