Ratio Analysis: Unpacking Guardian Pharmacy Services Inc (GRDN)’s Price-to-Cash and Price-to-Free Cash Flow

Beyond market trends, investors looking for superior returns explore the world of stock picking. The right selections can be a powerful driver for wealth accumulation.

After finishing at $27.55 in the prior trading day, Guardian Pharmacy Services Inc (NYSE: GRDN) closed at $27.64, up 0.33%. In other words, the price has increased by $0.33 from its previous closing price. On the day, 0.63 million shares were traded. GRDN stock price reached its highest trading level at $28.755 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $27.615.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of GRDN by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 47.96 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 25.67. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.93 and its Current Ratio is at 1.22. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.19 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.15.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In the most recent recommendation for this company, Oppenheimer on October 10, 2025, initiated with a Outperform rating and assigned the stock a target price of $30.

On October 21, 2024, Truist started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $22.

On October 21, 2024, Raymond James started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $21.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 27 ’25 when Cardinal Equity Fund, L.P. sold 270,958 shares for $20.16 per share. The transaction valued at 5,462,513 led to the insider holds 200,099 shares of the business.

Cardinal Equity Fund, L.P. sold 50,305 shares of GRDN for $1,014,149 on May 28 ’25. The Member of 10% owner group now owns 149,794 shares after completing the transaction at $20.16 per share. On May 27 ’25, another insider, Pharmacy Investors, LLC, who serves as the Member of 10% owner group of the company, sold 813,318 shares for $20.16 each. As a result, the insider received 16,396,491 and left with 600,622 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, GRDN now has a Market Capitalization of 1750196864 and an Enterprise Value of 1759045504. As of this moment, Guardian’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 43.42, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 25.65. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.26 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 9.52. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.266 whereas that against EBITDA is 20.927.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for GRDN is 1.03, which has changed by 0.24830091 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.116571546 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, GRDN has reached a high of $37.43, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $17.78. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 2.57%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 18.40%.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 357.85K shares per day over the past 3-months and 416940 shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 36.25M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 22.27M. Insiders hold about 64.83% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 32.22% stake in the company. Shares short for GRDN as of 1761868800 were 1226517 with a Short Ratio of 3.43, compared to 1759190400 on 1217163. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1226517 and a Short% of Float of 4.7.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 4.0 analysts. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.24, with high estimates of $0.25 and low estimates of $0.23.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.01 and $0.96 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.98. EPS for the following year is $1.08, with 4.0 analysts recommending between $1.14 and $1.03.

Revenue Estimates

4 analysts predict $390.04M in revenue for. The current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $392.72M to a low estimate of $387.61M. As of. The current estimate, Guardian Pharmacy Services Inc’s year-ago sales were $338.57MFor the next quarter, 4 analysts are estimating revenue of $341.91M. There is a high estimate of $345.3M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $336.26M.

A total of 4 analysts have provided revenue estimates for GRDN’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.44B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.44B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.44B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.23BBased on 4 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.45B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.47B and the low estimate is $1.44B.