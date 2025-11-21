Ratio Analysis: Unpacking Polaris Inc (PII)’s Price-to-Cash and Price-to-Free Cash Flow

For those aiming to surpass market returns, the art of stock picking is crucial. Making wise choices in stocks can greatly enhance your overall wealth.

After finishing at $62.18 in the prior trading day, Polaris Inc (NYSE: PII) closed at $59.83, down -3.78%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$3.78 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1.52 million shares were traded. PII stock price reached its highest trading level at $63.395 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $59.65.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of PII by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 10.03 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 5.18. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.36 and its Current Ratio is at 1.02. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.61 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.21.

On October 01, 2025, Citigroup Upgraded its rating to Neutral which previously was Sell but kept the price unchanged to $60.

Robert W. Baird Downgraded its Outperform to Neutral on April 04, 2025, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $40.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 18 ’24 when Clark Dougherty Lucy bought 9,314 shares for $61.17 per share.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, PII now has a Market Capitalization of 3365337856 and an Enterprise Value of 5022121472. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.48 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.93. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.71 whereas that against EBITDA is 11.666.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for PII is 1.13, which has changed by -0.07083082 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.116571546 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, PII has reached a high of $75.25, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $30.92. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -5.17%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 21.78%.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 1.26M shares per day over the past 3-months and 724500 shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 56.20M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 52.54M. Insiders hold about 6.60% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 99.71% stake in the company. Shares short for PII as of 1761868800 were 9356366 with a Short Ratio of 7.44, compared to 1759190400 on 7496729. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 9356366 and a Short% of Float of 23.05.

Dividends & Splits

In the trailing 12 months, PII’s forward annual dividend rate was 2.67, compared to 2.67 this year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.042939853. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 3.07. The current Payout Ratio is 135.34% for PII, which recently paid a dividend on 2025-09-02 with an ex-dividend date of 2025-12-01. Stock splits for the company last occurred on 2011-09-13 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

. The current market rating for Polaris Inc (PII) reflects the collective analysis of 12.0 analysts closely monitoring its performance.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.44, with high estimates of -$0.34 and low estimates of -$0.68.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.04 and -$0.05 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.05. EPS for the following year is $1.69, with 15.0 analysts recommending between $2.53 and $0.9.

Revenue Estimates

14 analysts predict $1.82B in revenue for. The current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $1.86B to a low estimate of $1.77B. As of. The current estimate, Polaris Inc’s year-ago sales were $1.75BFor the next quarter, 14 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.57B. There is a high estimate of $1.64B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1.47B.

A total of 16 analysts have provided revenue estimates for PII’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $7.13B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $6.86B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $7.04B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $7.17BBased on 16 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $7.06B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $7.47B and the low estimate is $6.77B.