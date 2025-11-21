Ratio Analysis: Unpacking Sonnet BioTherapeutics Holdings Inc (SONN)’s Price-to-Cash and Price-to-Free Cash Flow

Ulysses Smith

Earnings

After finishing at $4.51 in the prior trading day, Sonnet BioTherapeutics Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: SONN) closed at $4.41, down -2.22%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$2.22 from its previous closing price. On the day, 0.61 million shares were traded. SONN stock price reached its highest trading level at $4.69 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $4.12.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of SONN by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.26 and its Current Ratio is at 0.26.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, SONN now has a Market Capitalization of 30108626 and an Enterprise Value of 30209668. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 31.21. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 30.21 whereas that against EBITDA is -2.15.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for SONN is 1.46, which has changed by 0.56055367 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.116571546 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, SONN has reached a high of $19.30, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.08. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -11.62%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 50.08%.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 894.00K shares per day over the past 3-months and 782210 shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 7.08M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 6.80M. Shares short for SONN as of 1761868800 were 2528793 with a Short Ratio of 2.83, compared to 1759190400 on 2154301. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2528793 and a Short% of Float of 37.09.

Earnings Estimates

Sonnet BioTherapeutics Holdings Inc (SONN) is presently subject to a detailed evaluation by 1.0 analysts, each offering their unique perspectives on its market standing.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$3.46 and -$3.46 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$3.46.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 1 analysts have provided revenue estimates for SONN’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $18.63k

