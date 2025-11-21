Ratio Examination: CuriosityStream Inc (CURI)’s Price-to-Cash and Price-to-Free Cash Flow

Seeking to outpace the market, investors engage in the art of selecting individual stocks. The right picks can play a pivotal role in boosting your wealth.

In the latest session, CuriosityStream Inc (NASDAQ: CURI) closed at $4.35 down -5.02% from its previous closing price of $4.58. In other words, the price has decreased by -$5.02 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2.26 million shares were traded. CURI stock price reached its highest trading level at $5.0 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $4.315.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of CuriosityStream Inc’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 9.11 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 21.05. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.62 and its Current Ratio is at 1.62. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.08 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.08.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In the most recent recommendation for this company, Craig Hallum on August 18, 2025, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $7.

On May 07, 2025, Barrington Research Upgraded its rating to Outperform which previously was Mkt Perform but kept the price unchanged to $6.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 20 ’25 when HUBERMAN JONATHAN bought 14,119 shares for $5.00 per share.

Stinchcomb Clinton Larry bought 317,752 shares of CURI for $1,455,304 on Nov 20 ’25. On Nov 20 ’25, another insider, Cudahy Theresa Ellen, who serves as the Officer of the company, bought 10,200 shares for $4.98 each.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, CURI now has a Market Capitalization of 253598512 and an Enterprise Value of 229808512. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.81 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 5.35. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 3.451 whereas that against EBITDA is 28.983.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for CURI is 1.84, which has changed by 1.8271606 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.116571546 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, CURI has reached a high of $7.01, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.44. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -6.76%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 3.69%.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, CURI has traded an average of 660.77K shares per day and 1433790 over the past ten days. A total of 58.08M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 39.81M. Insiders hold about 31.71% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 32.68% stake in the company. Shares short for CURI as of 1761868800 were 2008274 with a Short Ratio of 3.04, compared to 1759190400 on 2399619. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2008274 and a Short% of Float of 5.9699997.

Earnings Estimates

CuriosityStream Inc (CURI) is presently subject to a detailed evaluation by 1.0 analysts, each offering their unique perspectives on its market standing.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.06, with high estimates of -$0.06 and low estimates of -$0.06.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.09 and -$0.09 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.09. EPS for the following year is $0.04, with 1.0 analysts recommending between $0.04 and $0.04.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 3 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $18.91M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $20M to a low estimate of $18.2M. As of. The current estimate, CuriosityStream Inc’s year-ago sales were $14.1MFor the next quarter, 3 analysts are estimating revenue of $16.63M. There is a high estimate of $17.06M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $16.2M.

A total of 3 analysts have provided revenue estimates for CURI’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $72.46M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $70.6M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $71.35M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $51.13MBased on 3 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $78.07M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $80.66M and the low estimate is $74.17M.