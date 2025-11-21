Ratio Examination: Energy Recovery Inc (ERII)’s Price-to-Cash and Price-to-Free Cash Flow

Those determined to outshine the market strategically focus on the selection of individual stocks. Well-chosen stocks have the potential to substantially boost your wealth.

In the latest session, Energy Recovery Inc (NASDAQ: ERII) closed at $13.28 down -5.14% from its previous closing price of $14.0. In other words, the price has decreased by -$5.14 from its previous closing price. On the day, 0.51 million shares were traded. ERII stock price reached its highest trading level at $14.355 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $13.27.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Energy Recovery Inc’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 10.00 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 35.39. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 5.75 and its Current Ratio is at 7.33. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.06 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.04.

On December 05, 2024, Seaport Research Partners started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $22.

Raymond James Upgraded its Outperform to Strong Buy on July 09, 2024, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $21.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Oct 24 ’25 when Yeung William sold 9,168 shares for $18.00 per share. The transaction valued at 165,024 led to the insider holds 97,369 shares of the business.

Yeung William sold 3,530 shares of ERII for $61,775 on Oct 23 ’25. The Chief Legal Officer now owns 97,369 shares after completing the transaction at $17.50 per share. On Oct 24 ’25, another insider, Yeung William, who serves as the Officer of the company, bought 9,168 shares for $18.00 each.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, ERII now has a Market Capitalization of 706474496 and an Enterprise Value of 643087424. As of this moment, Energy’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 39.02, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 19.11. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.26. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 5.20 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.89. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 4.757 whereas that against EBITDA is 25.346.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for ERII is 1.17, which has changed by -0.10428661 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.116571546 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, ERII has reached a high of $18.32, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $10.86. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -14.98%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -8.63%.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, ERII has traded an average of 491.73K shares per day and 943240 over the past ten days. A total of 52.98M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 51.00M. Insiders hold about 3.73% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 84.74% stake in the company. Shares short for ERII as of 1761868800 were 1510736 with a Short Ratio of 3.07, compared to 1759190400 on 1262308. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1510736 and a Short% of Float of 2.91.

Earnings Estimates

. The current rating of Energy Recovery Inc (ERII) reflects the combined expertise of 3.0 analysts actively engaged in assessing its market performance.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.09, with high estimates of -$0.07 and low estimates of -$0.11.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.77 and $0.67 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.71. EPS for the following year is $0.81, with 4.0 analysts recommending between $0.88 and $0.64.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 2 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $83.13M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $83.14M to a low estimate of $83.12M. As of. The current estimate, Energy Recovery Inc’s year-ago sales were $67.08MFor the next quarter, 2 analysts are estimating revenue of $17.17M. There is a high estimate of $23M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $14M.

A total of 5 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ERII’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $153M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $149M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $151.04M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $144.95MBased on 5 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $168.84M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $174.5M and the low estimate is $161.21M.