Ratio Examination: Energy Recovery Inc (ERII)’s Price-to-Cash and Price-to-Free Cash Flow

Ulysses Smith

Earnings

Those determined to outshine the market strategically focus on the selection of individual stocks. Well-chosen stocks have the potential to substantially boost your wealth.

In the latest session, Energy Recovery Inc (NASDAQ: ERII) closed at $13.28 down -5.14% from its previous closing price of $14.0. In other words, the price has decreased by -$5.14 from its previous closing price. On the day, 0.51 million shares were traded. ERII stock price reached its highest trading level at $14.355 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $13.27.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Energy Recovery Inc’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 10.00 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 35.39. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 5.75 and its Current Ratio is at 7.33. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.06 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.04.

On December 05, 2024, Seaport Research Partners started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $22.

Raymond James Upgraded its Outperform to Strong Buy on July 09, 2024, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $21.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Oct 24 ’25 when Yeung William sold 9,168 shares for $18.00 per share. The transaction valued at 165,024 led to the insider holds 97,369 shares of the business.

Yeung William sold 3,530 shares of ERII for $61,775 on Oct 23 ’25. The Chief Legal Officer now owns 97,369 shares after completing the transaction at $17.50 per share. On Oct 24 ’25, another insider, Yeung William, who serves as the Officer of the company, bought 9,168 shares for $18.00 each.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, ERII now has a Market Capitalization of 706474496 and an Enterprise Value of 643087424. As of this moment, Energy’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 39.02, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 19.11. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.26. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 5.20 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.89. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 4.757 whereas that against EBITDA is 25.346.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for ERII is 1.17, which has changed by -0.10428661 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.116571546 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, ERII has reached a high of $18.32, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $10.86. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -14.98%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -8.63%.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, ERII has traded an average of 491.73K shares per day and 943240 over the past ten days. A total of 52.98M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 51.00M. Insiders hold about 3.73% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 84.74% stake in the company. Shares short for ERII as of 1761868800 were 1510736 with a Short Ratio of 3.07, compared to 1759190400 on 1262308. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1510736 and a Short% of Float of 2.91.

Earnings Estimates

. The current rating of Energy Recovery Inc (ERII) reflects the combined expertise of 3.0 analysts actively engaged in assessing its market performance.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.09, with high estimates of -$0.07 and low estimates of -$0.11.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.77 and $0.67 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.71. EPS for the following year is $0.81, with 4.0 analysts recommending between $0.88 and $0.64.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 2 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $83.13M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $83.14M to a low estimate of $83.12M. As of. The current estimate, Energy Recovery Inc’s year-ago sales were $67.08MFor the next quarter, 2 analysts are estimating revenue of $17.17M. There is a high estimate of $23M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $14M.

A total of 5 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ERII’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $153M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $149M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $151.04M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $144.95MBased on 5 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $168.84M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $174.5M and the low estimate is $161.21M.

DwinneX
Powered by  GDPR Cookie Compliance
Privacy Overview

This website uses cookies so that we can provide you with the best user experience possible. Cookie information is stored in your browser and performs functions such as recognising you when you return to our website and helping our team to understand which sections of the website you find most interesting and useful.