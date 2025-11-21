Ratio Examination: Highwoods Properties, Inc (HIW)’s Price-to-Cash and Price-to-Free Cash Flow

The pursuit of market outperformance leads investors to the practice of hand-picking stocks. Skillful choices can be a catalyst for significant wealth enhancement.

In the latest session, Highwoods Properties, Inc (NYSE: HIW) closed at $27.18 down -1.16% from its previous closing price of $27.5. In other words, the price has decreased by -$1.16 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1.11 million shares were traded. HIW stock price reached its highest trading level at $27.8 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $27.17.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Highwoods Properties, Inc’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 71.56 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 16.90. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.44 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.44.

On October 08, 2025, Wolfe Research started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $38.

Truist Downgraded its Buy to Hold on July 02, 2025, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $32.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Sep 17 ’25 when Hartzell David John sold 4,300 shares for $32.10 per share. The transaction valued at 138,030 led to the insider holds 27,489 shares of the business.

David J. Hartzell bought 4,300 shares of HIW for $138,030 on Sep 17 ’25.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, HIW now has a Market Capitalization of 2986917376 and an Enterprise Value of 6461118464. As of this moment, Highwoods’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 23.57, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 42.92. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.68 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.26. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 7.959 whereas that against EBITDA is 13.855.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for HIW is 1.08, which has changed by -0.13766068 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.116571546 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, HIW has reached a high of $33.11, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $24.18. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -9.90%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -8.65%.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, HIW has traded an average of 1.04M shares per day and 902630 over the past ten days. A total of 109.55M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 107.85M. Insiders hold about 1.86% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 106.56% stake in the company. Shares short for HIW as of 1761868800 were 5174789 with a Short Ratio of 4.96, compared to 1759190400 on 4835395. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 5174789 and a Short% of Float of 9.24.

Dividends & Splits

According to the company, the forward annual dividend rate for HIW is 2.00, from 2.0 in the trailing year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.07272727. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 6.51.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 1.0 analysts. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.13, with high estimates of $0.13 and low estimates of $0.13.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.56 and $0.56 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.56. EPS for the following year is $0.56, with 1.0 analysts recommending between $0.56 and $0.56.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 4 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $206.53M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $208.16M to a low estimate of $204.64M. As of. The current estimate, Highwoods Properties, Inc’s year-ago sales were $205.53MFor the next quarter, 4 analysts are estimating revenue of $211.97M. There is a high estimate of $218.6M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $205.8M.

A total of 5 analysts have provided revenue estimates for HIW’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $810.92M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $805.3M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $808.49M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $825.86MBased on 8 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $863.69M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $890.47M and the low estimate is $838.86M.

