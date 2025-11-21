Ratio Examination: Lloyds Banking Group plc ADR (LYG)’s Price-to-Cash and Price-to-Free Cash Flow

The pursuit of outperformance leads many investors to carefully choose individual stocks. Picking the right ones can be a game-changer for growing your wealth.

In the latest session, Lloyds Banking Group plc ADR (NYSE: LYG) closed at $4.52 down -2.38% from its previous closing price of $4.63. In other words, the price has decreased by -$2.38 from its previous closing price. On the day, 9.26 million shares were traded. LYG stock price reached its highest trading level at $4.68 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $4.5116.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Lloyds Banking Group plc ADR’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 2.94 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 2.13.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, LYG now has a Market Capitalization of 66512281600 and an Enterprise Value of 97114398720. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.36 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.09. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 5.415.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for LYG is 0.95, which has changed by 0.6714802 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.116571546 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, LYG has reached a high of $5.05, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $2.56. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -1.91%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 8.93%.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, LYG has traded an average of 6.88M shares per day and 9477410 over the past ten days. A total of 14.80B shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 14.72B. Insiders hold about 0.00% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 3.60% stake in the company. Shares short for LYG as of 1761868800 were 7065969 with a Short Ratio of 1.03, compared to 1759190400 on 6032588. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 7065969 and a Short% of Float of 0.05.

Dividends & Splits

According to the company, the forward annual dividend rate for LYG is 0.17, from 0.033 in the trailing year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.0071274294. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 4.67.

Earnings Estimates

Currently, 1.0 analysts are dedicated to thoroughly evaluating and rating the performance of Lloyds Banking Group plc ADR (LYG) in the stock market.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.43 and $0.43 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.43. EPS for the following year is $0.52, with 1.0 analysts recommending between $0.52 and $0.52.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 1 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $5.11B this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $5.11B to a low estimate of $5.11B. As of. The current estimate, Lloyds Banking Group plc ADR’s year-ago sales were $4.71BFor the next quarter, 1 analysts are estimating revenue of $5.22B. There is a high estimate of $5.22B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $5.22B.

A total of 7 analysts have provided revenue estimates for LYG’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $19.83B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $19.41B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $19.68B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $18.44BBased on 8 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $21.27B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $21.98B and the low estimate is $20B.