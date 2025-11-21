Ratio Examination: Rackspace Technology Inc (RXT)’s Price-to-Cash and Price-to-Free Cash Flow

Investors aiming for above-average returns often turn to the practice of stock picking. Skillful choices in individual stocks can be a catalyst for substantial wealth growth.

In the latest session, Rackspace Technology Inc (NASDAQ: RXT) closed at $1.01 down -3.81% from its previous closing price of $1.05. In other words, the price has decreased by -$3.81 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1.33 million shares were traded. RXT stock price reached its highest trading level at $1.1 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.0.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Rackspace Technology Inc’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 2.47 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 3.57. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.71 and its Current Ratio is at 0.71.

On November 07, 2023, UBS started tracking the stock assigning a Neutral rating and target price of $1.40.

Raymond James Upgraded its Mkt Perform to Outperform on September 19, 2023, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $3.50.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Sep 15 ’25 when Maletira Amar sold 1,780,619 shares for $1.35 per share. The transaction valued at 2,403,836 led to the insider holds 4,608,619 shares of the business.

Maletira Amar bought 2,000,000 shares of RXT for $2,900,000 on Sep 15 ’25. On Sep 08 ’25, another insider, Scott Anthony, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 40,000 shares for $1.43 each. As a result, the insider received 57,200 and left with 191,045 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, RXT now has a Market Capitalization of 246028048 and an Enterprise Value of 3426571776. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.09. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.275 whereas that against EBITDA is 16.434.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for RXT is 2.20, which has changed by -0.5588235 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.116571546 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, RXT has reached a high of $3.03, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.00. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -28.86%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -33.83%.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, RXT has traded an average of 1.07M shares per day and 1127260 over the past ten days. A total of 243.60M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 95.92M. Insiders hold about 60.62% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 16.10% stake in the company. Shares short for RXT as of 1761868800 were 5429158 with a Short Ratio of 5.08, compared to 1759190400 on 5268158. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 5429158 and a Short% of Float of 5.0200000000000005.

Earnings Estimates

. The current market rating for Rackspace Technology Inc (RXT) reflects the collective analysis of 2.0 analysts closely monitoring its performance.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.03, with high estimates of $0.01 and low estimates of -$0.07.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.2 and -$0.2 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.2. EPS for the following year is -$0.03, with 3.0 analysts recommending between $0.05 and -$0.12.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 2 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $672.56M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $673M to a low estimate of $672.12M. As of. The current estimate, Rackspace Technology Inc’s year-ago sales were $685.6MFor the next quarter, 2 analysts are estimating revenue of $682.01M. There is a high estimate of $692.02M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $672M.

A total of 3 analysts have provided revenue estimates for RXT’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $2.68B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $2.67B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $2.68B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $2.74BBased on 3 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $2.72B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $2.74B and the low estimate is $2.68B.