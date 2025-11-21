Ratio Revelations: Coherus Oncology Inc (CHRS)’s Financial Metrics in the Spotlight

For those desiring to outshine the market, the strategic selection of individual stocks is paramount. Well-chosen stocks have the potential to substantially boost your wealth.

Coherus Oncology Inc (NASDAQ: CHRS) closed the day trading at $1.1 down -5.17% from the previous closing price of $1.16. In other words, the price has decreased by -$5.17 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1.15 million shares were traded. CHRS stock price reached its highest trading level at $1.22 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.09.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of CHRS, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.23 and its Current Ratio is at 1.24. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.62 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.60.

On August 16, 2024, UBS Downgraded its rating to Neutral which previously was Buy and also lowered its target price recommendation from $4 to $1.50.

On November 17, 2023, Robert W. Baird started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $11.Robert W. Baird initiated its Outperform rating on November 17, 2023, with a $11 target price.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 23 ’25 when Wahlstrom Mats sold 99,988 shares for $0.74 per share. The transaction valued at 73,881 led to the insider holds 0 shares of the business.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, CHRS now has a Market Capitalization of 132958120 and an Enterprise Value of 2867375. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.59 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.46. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.01 whereas that against EBITDA is -0.036.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for CHRS is 1.03, which has changed by 0.054545403 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.116571546 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, CHRS has reached a high of $2.43, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.71. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -28.69%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -0.19%.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, CHRS traded about 1.29M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, CHRS traded about 1744910 shares per day. A total of 116.24M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 102.19M. Insiders hold about 15.46% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 41.98% stake in the company. Shares short for CHRS as of 1761868800 were 30098437 with a Short Ratio of 23.39, compared to 1759190400 on 31138131. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 30098437 and a Short% of Float of 25.85.

Earnings Estimates

The market rating for Coherus Oncology Inc (CHRS) is a result of the insights provided by 1.0 analysts actively involved in the assessment.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.27, with high estimates of -$0.27 and low estimates of -$0.27.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$1.33 and -$1.33 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$1.33. EPS for the following year is -$0.49, with 1.0 analysts recommending between -$0.49 and -$0.49.

Revenue Estimates

4 analysts predict $14.44M in revenue for. The current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $17.57M to a low estimate of $13M. As of. The current estimate, Coherus Oncology Inc’s year-ago sales were $54.14MFor the next quarter, 4 analysts are estimating revenue of $17.96M. There is a high estimate of $20.61M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $15.3M.

A total of 4 analysts have provided revenue estimates for CHRS’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $46.99M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $42.23M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $43.82M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $266.96MBased on 4 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $94.63M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $155.29M and the low estimate is $62.42M.