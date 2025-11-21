Ratio Revelations: Diversified Healthcare Trust (DHC)’s Financial Metrics in the Spotlight

For those aiming to surpass market returns, the art of stock picking is crucial. Making wise choices in stocks can greatly enhance your overall wealth.

Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ: DHC) closed the day trading at $4.45 down -1.33% from the previous closing price of $4.51. In other words, the price has decreased by -$1.33 from its previous closing price. On the day, 0.56 million shares were traded. DHC stock price reached its highest trading level at $4.6 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $4.39.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of DHC, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.45 and its Current Ratio is at 1.45. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.62 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.42.

Wells Fargo Downgraded its Equal Weight to Underweight on December 10, 2020, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $4.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, DHC now has a Market Capitalization of 1077553920 and an Enterprise Value of 3631886848. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.70 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.64. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 2.362 whereas that against EBITDA is 15.306.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for DHC is 2.34, which has changed by 0.84836066 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.116571546 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, DHC has reached a high of $4.99, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $2.00. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 2.26%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 31.12%.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, DHC traded about 819.12K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, DHC traded about 932520 shares per day. A total of 242.15M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 217.41M. Insiders hold about 10.22% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 76.30% stake in the company. Shares short for DHC as of 1761868800 were 5493309 with a Short Ratio of 6.71, compared to 1759190400 on 5411104. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 5493309 and a Short% of Float of 4.3899998.

Dividends & Splits

DHC’s forward annual dividend rate is 0.04, up from 0.04 a year ago. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.008869179. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 1.9.

Earnings Estimates

The stock of Diversified Healthcare Trust (DHC) is currently being evaluated by 1.0 analysts who are actively contributing to its market rating.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.15, with high estimates of -$0.15 and low estimates of -$0.15.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.81 and -$0.83 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.82. EPS for the following year is -$0.57, with 1 analysts recommending between -$0.57 and -$0.57.

Revenue Estimates

3 analysts predict $390.66M in revenue for. The current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $399.38M to a low estimate of $379.69M. As of. The current estimate, Diversified Healthcare Trust’s year-ago sales were $379.62MFor the next quarter, 3 analysts are estimating revenue of $392.46M. There is a high estimate of $400.4M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $383.74M.

A total of 3 analysts have provided revenue estimates for DHC’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.56B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.53B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.54B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.5BBased on 3 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.59B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.63B and the low estimate is $1.56B.