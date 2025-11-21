Ratio Revelations: GameSquare Holdings Inc (GAME)’s Financial Metrics in the Spotlight

Those aspiring to outpace the market meticulously engage in the process of selecting individual stocks. Strategic choices can be instrumental in accelerating your wealth.

GameSquare Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: GAME) closed the day trading at $0.47 down -8.69% from the previous closing price of $0.51. In other words, the price has decreased by -$8.69 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2.05 million shares were traded. GAME stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.5369 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.4575.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of GAME, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.65 and its Current Ratio is at 0.65. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.02 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.02.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In the most recent recommendation for this company, ROTH MKM on August 21, 2023, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $7.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, GAME now has a Market Capitalization of 45766732 and an Enterprise Value of 45692560. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.64 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.62. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.444 whereas that against EBITDA is -2.058.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for GAME is 0.97, which has changed by -0.4269663 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.116571546 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, GAME has reached a high of $2.87, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.44. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -30.14%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -42.44%.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, GAME traded about 2.45M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, GAME traded about 2560070 shares per day. A total of 98.38M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 86.59M. Insiders hold about 11.99% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 14.05% stake in the company. Shares short for GAME as of 1761868800 were 5072453 with a Short Ratio of 2.07, compared to 1759190400 on 6916129. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 5072453 and a Short% of Float of 5.3100000000000005.

Earnings Estimates

The market rating of GameSquare Holdings Inc (GAME) is currently shaped by the ongoing analysis conducted by 1.0 analysts closely monitoring its performance.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.03, with high estimates of -$0.03 and low estimates of -$0.03.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.12 and -$0.13 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.12. EPS for the following year is -$0.06, with 1.0 analysts recommending between -$0.06 and -$0.06.

Revenue Estimates

1 analysts predict $29.86M in revenue for. The current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $29.86M to a low estimate of $29.86M. As of. The current estimate, GameSquare Holdings Inc’s year-ago sales were $32.72MFor the next quarter, 1 analysts are estimating revenue of $23.09M. There is a high estimate of $23.7M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $22.5M.

A total of 1 analysts have provided revenue estimates for GAME’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $97.44M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $97.44M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $97.44M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $134.12MBased on 2 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $112.39M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $112.48M and the low estimate is $112.31M.