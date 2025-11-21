Ratio Revelations: Sarepta Therapeutics Inc (SRPT)’s Financial Metrics in the Spotlight

Beyond market trends, investors looking for superior returns explore the world of stock picking. The right selections can be a powerful driver for wealth accumulation.

Sarepta Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: SRPT) closed the day trading at $16.48 up 0.55% from the previous closing price of $16.39. In other words, the price has increased by $0.55 from its previous closing price. On the day, 4.63 million shares were traded. SRPT stock price reached its highest trading level at $17.595 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $16.3135.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of SRPT, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.78 and its Current Ratio is at 2.95. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.95 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.95.

On September 22, 2025, BMO Capital Markets Upgraded its rating to Outperform which previously was Market Perform but kept the price unchanged to $50.

Oppenheimer Upgraded its Perform to Outperform on July 29, 2025, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $37.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 13 ’25 when Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. bought 9,265,312 shares for $19.99 per share.

Nicaise Claude sold 2,491 shares of SRPT for $248,203 on Mar 12 ’25. The Director now owns 27,812 shares after completing the transaction at $99.64 per share. On Mar 12 ’25, another insider, Nicaise Claude, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 2,491 shares for $99.65 each.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, SRPT now has a Market Capitalization of 1726892800 and an Enterprise Value of 2126824960. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.72 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.31. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.881 whereas that against EBITDA is -58.616.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for SRPT is 0.62, which has changed by -0.8516742 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.116571546 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, SRPT has reached a high of $138.81, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $10.41. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -18.42%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -59.50%.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, SRPT traded about 6.60M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, SRPT traded about 4672160 shares per day. A total of 104.77M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 99.15M. Insiders hold about 5.38% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 85.80% stake in the company. Shares short for SRPT as of 1761868800 were 17313065 with a Short Ratio of 2.62, compared to 1759190400 on 19618972. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 17313065 and a Short% of Float of 19.15.

Earnings Estimates

At present, 11.0 analysts are actively evaluating the performance of Sarepta Therapeutics Inc (SRPT) in the stock market.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.73, with high estimates of $1.43 and low estimates of $0.42.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $2.3 and -$4.31 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$2.18. EPS for the following year is $3.18, with 12.0 analysts recommending between $6.09 and -$2.83.

Revenue Estimates

19 analysts predict $377.9M in revenue for. The current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $531.64M to a low estimate of $336.25M. As of. The current estimate, Sarepta Therapeutics Inc’s year-ago sales were $658.41MFor the next quarter, 19 analysts are estimating revenue of $375.7M. There is a high estimate of $433.4M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $344.04M.

A total of 20 analysts have provided revenue estimates for SRPT’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $2.16B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $2.08B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $2.12B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.9BBased on 20 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.58B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $2.24B and the low estimate is $1.31B.