Ratio Revelations: Thomson-Reuters Corp (TRI)’s Financial Metrics in the Spotlight

Abby Carey

Earnings

Beyond market averages, investors looking for exceptional returns turn to stock picking. Skillful choices in individual stocks have the power to substantially increase your wealth.

Thomson-Reuters Corp (NASDAQ: TRI) closed the day trading at $131.7 down -1.94% from the previous closing price of $134.31. In other words, the price has decreased by -$1.94 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1.22 million shares were traded. TRI stock price reached its highest trading level at $134.6 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $131.41.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of TRI, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 94.80 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 32.34. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.61 and its Current Ratio is at 0.61. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.21 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.13.

On October 15, 2025, Goldman Upgraded its rating to Buy which previously was Neutral but kept the price unchanged to $186.

Wells Fargo Upgraded its Equal Weight to Overweight on September 09, 2025, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $212.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 05 ’25 when David Wong bought 4,301 shares for $146.60 per share.

David Wong bought 4,256 shares of TRI for $765,952 on Aug 07 ’25. On Jun 18 ’25, another insider, Mary Alice Vuicic, who serves as the Officer of the company, bought 22,597 shares for $196.04 each.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, TRI now has a Market Capitalization of 59532435456 and an Enterprise Value of 61457793024. As of this moment, Thomson-Reuters’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 33.86, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 29.51. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 3.36. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 7.94 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 5.05. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 8.332 whereas that against EBITDA is 29.533.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for TRI is 0.83, which has changed by -0.17010629 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.116571546 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, TRI has reached a high of $218.42, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $132.58. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -14.03%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -25.56%.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, TRI traded about 1.29M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, TRI traded about 1417340 shares per day. A total of 450.68M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 133.61M. Insiders hold about 69.97% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 21.11% stake in the company. Shares short for TRI as of 1761868800 were 5431976 with a Short Ratio of 4.23, compared to 1759190400 on 5608376.

Dividends & Splits

TRI’s forward annual dividend rate is 2.38, up from 2.325 a year ago. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.0173107. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 1.46. The current Payout Ratio is 44.14% for TRI, which recently paid a dividend on 2025-11-18 with an ex-dividend date of 2025-11-18. Stock splits for the company last occurred on 2023-06-23 when the company split stock in a 963:1000 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 13.0 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.24, with high estimates of $1.3 and low estimates of $1.17.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $4.0 and $3.77 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $3.9. EPS for the following year is $4.46, with 16.0 analysts recommending between $4.66 and $4.22.

Revenue Estimates

10 analysts predict $2.01B in revenue for. The current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $2.02B to a low estimate of $2B. As of. The current estimate, Thomson-Reuters Corp’s year-ago sales were $1.91BFor the next quarter, 10 analysts are estimating revenue of $2.06B. There is a high estimate of $2.07B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $2.05B.

A total of 14 analysts have provided revenue estimates for TRI’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $7.57B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $7.44B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $7.48B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $7.26BBased on 14 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $8.06B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $8.12B and the low estimate is $7.86B.

