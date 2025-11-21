Ratio Review: Analyzing Delta Air Lines, Inc (DAL)’s Price-to-Cash and Price-to-Free Cash Flow

The pursuit of outperformance leads many investors to carefully choose individual stocks. Picking the right ones can be a game-changer for growing your wealth.

After finishing at $56.87 in the prior trading day, Delta Air Lines, Inc (NYSE: DAL) closed at $55.97, down -1.58%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$1.58 from its previous closing price. On the day, 6.21 million shares were traded. DAL stock price reached its highest trading level at $58.24 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $55.7.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of DAL by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 9.40 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 11.89. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.34 and its Current Ratio is at 0.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.11 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.96.

On July 14, 2025, TD Cowen reiterated its Buy rating and also lowered its target price recommendation from $55 to $66.

UBS Upgraded its Neutral to Buy on May 19, 2025, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $66.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Oct 21 ’25 when Laughter John E sold 23,323 shares for $62.33 per share. The transaction valued at 1,453,653 led to the insider holds 81,109 shares of the business.

Laughter John E bought 23,323 shares of DAL for $1,453,652 on Oct 21 ’25. On Oct 15 ’25, another insider, Carroll William C, who serves as the SVP, Fin & Controller of the company, sold 14,010 shares for $61.25 each. As a result, the insider received 858,070 and left with 15,816 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, DAL now has a Market Capitalization of 36546326528 and an Enterprise Value of 55175032832. As of this moment, Delta’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 7.89, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 7.73. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.80. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.58 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.94. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.877 whereas that against EBITDA is 6.878.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for DAL is 1.37, which has changed by -0.10214716 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.116571546 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, DAL has reached a high of $69.98, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $34.74. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -4.32%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 4.51%.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 8.25M shares per day over the past 3-months and 7302310 shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 652.96M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 650.59M. Insiders hold about 0.36% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 82.11% stake in the company. Shares short for DAL as of 1761868800 were 17187448 with a Short Ratio of 2.08, compared to 1759190400 on 16825668. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 17187448 and a Short% of Float of 2.97.

Dividends & Splits

In the trailing 12 months, DAL’s forward annual dividend rate was 0.675, compared to 0.68 this year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.011869175. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 2.3.

Earnings Estimates

The market rating for Delta Air Lines, Inc (DAL) is a result of the insights provided by 7.0 analysts actively involved in the assessment.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.69, with high estimates of $0.83 and low estimates of $0.5.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $6.15 and $5.8 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $6.02. EPS for the following year is $7.37, with 8.0 analysts recommending between $8.05 and $6.9.

Revenue Estimates

4 analysts predict $15.78B in revenue for. The current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $16.25B to a low estimate of $14.88B. As of. The current estimate, Delta Air Lines, Inc’s year-ago sales were $15.56BFor the next quarter, 4 analysts are estimating revenue of $14.32B. There is a high estimate of $14.86B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $13.83B.

A total of 6 analysts have provided revenue estimates for DAL’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $63.61B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $62.24B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $63.23B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $61.64BBased on 7 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $65.6B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $66.97B and the low estimate is $62.39B.

