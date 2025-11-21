Ratio Review: Analyzing International Paper Co (IP)’s Price-to-Cash and Price-to-Free Cash Flow

Seeking to outpace the market, investors engage in the art of selecting individual stocks. The right picks can play a pivotal role in boosting your wealth.

After finishing at $36.39 in the prior trading day, International Paper Co (NYSE: IP) closed at $35.6, down -2.17%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$2.17 from its previous closing price. On the day, 4.37 million shares were traded. IP stock price reached its highest trading level at $36.83 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $35.565.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of IP by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.04 and its Current Ratio is at 1.31. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.74 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.67.

BofA Securities Upgraded its Neutral to Buy on August 28, 2025, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $57.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Sep 16 ’25 when Saab Joseph R. sold 9,000 shares for $45.53 per share. The transaction valued at 409,815 led to the insider holds 27,673 shares of the business.

JOSEPH SAAB bought 9,000 shares of IP for $409,815 on Sep 16 ’25. On Aug 01 ’25, another insider, JOY ROMAN, who serves as the Former Officer of the company, bought 19,573 shares for $45.07 each.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, IP now has a Market Capitalization of 18798161920 and an Enterprise Value of 28866314240. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.80 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.09. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.186 whereas that against EBITDA is 14.319.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for IP is 1.09, which has changed by -0.3850963 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.116571546 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, IP has reached a high of $60.36, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $35.79. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -18.40%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -26.08%.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 4.49M shares per day over the past 3-months and 4629260 shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 527.90M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 522.92M. Insiders hold about 0.97% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 104.50% stake in the company. Shares short for IP as of 1761868800 were 52478479 with a Short Ratio of 11.68, compared to 1759190400 on 51822634. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 52478479 and a Short% of Float of 13.04.

Dividends & Splits

In the trailing 12 months, IP’s forward annual dividend rate was 1.85, compared to 1.85 this year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.050838143. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 4.37. The current Payout Ratio is 117.64% for IP, which recently paid a dividend on 2025-11-14 with an ex-dividend date of 2025-11-14. Stock splits for the company last occurred on 2021-10-01 when the company split stock in a 1056:1000 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

The market rating of International Paper Co (IP) is currently shaped by the ongoing analysis conducted by 8.0 analysts closely monitoring its performance.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.36, with high estimates of $0.48 and low estimates of $0.25.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.84 and -$0.29 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.26. EPS for the following year is $2.31, with 12.0 analysts recommending between $3.66 and $1.56.

Revenue Estimates

8 analysts predict $5.92B in revenue for. The current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $6.14B to a low estimate of $5.15B. As of. The current estimate, International Paper Co’s year-ago sales were $4.58BFor the next quarter, 8 analysts are estimating revenue of $5.81B. There is a high estimate of $6.16B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $5.63B.

A total of 12 analysts have provided revenue estimates for IP’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $25.02B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $23.64B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $24.36B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $18.62BBased on 12 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $24.69B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $25.4B and the low estimate is $23.33B.