Ratio Review: Analyzing MeiraGTx Holdings plc (MGTX)’s Price-to-Cash and Price-to-Free Cash Flow

After finishing at $7.58 in the prior trading day, MeiraGTx Holdings plc (NASDAQ: MGTX) closed at $7.43, down -1.98%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$1.98 from its previous closing price. On the day, 0.51 million shares were traded. MGTX stock price reached its highest trading level at $7.94 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $7.41.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of MGTX by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.22 and its Current Ratio is at 0.22.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In the most recent recommendation for this company, Raymond James on October 21, 2025, initiated with a Strong Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $29.

On October 23, 2020, RBC Capital Mkts started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $27.RBC Capital Mkts initiated its Outperform rating on October 23, 2020, with a $27 target price.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Oct 21 ’25 when Giroux Richard sold 24,000 shares for $8.87 per share. The transaction valued at 212,880 led to the insider holds 829,494 shares of the business.

Richard Giroux bought 24,000 shares of MGTX for $212,880 on Oct 21 ’25. On Oct 07 ’25, another insider, Forbes Alexandria, who serves as the PRESIDENT & CEO of the company, sold 47,500 shares for $8.39 each. As a result, the insider received 398,525 and left with 1,313,983 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, MGTX now has a Market Capitalization of 598047296 and an Enterprise Value of 671267328. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 21.81. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 24.484 whereas that against EBITDA is -4.433.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for MGTX is 1.42, which has changed by 0.2804054 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.116571546 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, MGTX has reached a high of $9.73, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $4.55. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -10.20%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 2.96%.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 412.96K shares per day over the past 3-months and 737600 shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 80.48M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 58.28M. Insiders hold about 27.60% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 56.40% stake in the company. Shares short for MGTX as of 1761868800 were 3806060 with a Short Ratio of 9.22, compared to 1759190400 on 3754762. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3806060 and a Short% of Float of 7.340000000000001.

Earnings Estimates

At present, 1 analysts are actively evaluating the performance of MeiraGTx Holdings plc (MGTX) in the stock market.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.65, with high estimates of -$0.65 and low estimates of -$0.65.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$2.25 and -$2.25 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$2.25. EPS for the following year is -$2.59, with 1.0 analysts recommending between -$2.59 and -$2.59.

Revenue Estimates

4 analysts predict $5.43M in revenue for. The current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $15.6M to a low estimate of $410k. As of. The current estimate, MeiraGTx Holdings plc’s year-ago sales were $21.39M

A total of 5 analysts have provided revenue estimates for MGTX’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $21.6M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $6.4M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $11.25M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $33.28M