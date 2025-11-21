Ratio Review: Analyzing Shake Shack Inc (SHAK)’s Price-to-Cash and Price-to-Free Cash Flow

Those determined to outshine the market strategically focus on the selection of individual stocks. Well-chosen stocks have the potential to substantially boost your wealth.

After finishing at $84.24 in the prior trading day, Shake Shack Inc (NYSE: SHAK) closed at $83.7, down -0.64%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.64 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1.17 million shares were traded. SHAK stock price reached its highest trading level at $87.33 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $83.13.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of SHAK by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 9.99 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 56.80. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.81 and its Current Ratio is at 1.84. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.70 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.57.

On October 28, 2025, Mizuho started tracking the stock assigning a Neutral rating and target price of $95.

Barclays reiterated its Overweight rating for the stock on October 22, 2025, while the target price for the stock was revised from $160 to $115.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jul 07 ’25 when Fogertey Katherine Irene sold 2,023 shares for $141.28 per share. The transaction valued at 285,808 led to the insider holds 33,165 shares of the business.

Fogertey Katherine Irene sold 670 shares of SHAK for $93,817 on Jul 08 ’25. The Chief Financial Officer now owns 32,495 shares after completing the transaction at $140.03 per share. On Jul 07 ’25, another insider, Katherine Fogertey, who serves as the Officer of the company, bought 4,695 shares for $140.41 each.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, SHAK now has a Market Capitalization of 3573435392 and an Enterprise Value of 3923469312. As of this moment, Shake’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 82.22, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 51.74. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 2.69. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.60 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 6.62. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 2.857 whereas that against EBITDA is 23.763.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for SHAK is 1.69, which has changed by -0.31204575 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.116571546 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, SHAK has reached a high of $144.65, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $72.93. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -10.25%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -21.05%.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 1.24M shares per day over the past 3-months and 1039960 shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 40.25M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 38.35M. Insiders hold about 4.74% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 103.77% stake in the company. Shares short for SHAK as of 1761868800 were 5010819 with a Short Ratio of 4.03, compared to 1759190400 on 4853232. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 5010819 and a Short% of Float of 17.969999.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 21.0 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.19, with high estimates of $0.27 and low estimates of $0.09.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.38 and $1.19 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.32. EPS for the following year is $1.61, with 22.0 analysts recommending between $1.84 and $1.4.

Revenue Estimates

22 analysts predict $410.5M in revenue for. The current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $426.71M to a low estimate of $384M. As of. The current estimate, Shake Shack Inc’s year-ago sales were $328.68MFor the next quarter, 22 analysts are estimating revenue of $371.66M. There is a high estimate of $376.61M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $362.65M.

A total of 24 analysts have provided revenue estimates for SHAK’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.47B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.43B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.45B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.25BBased on 24 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.65B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.69B and the low estimate is $1.63B.