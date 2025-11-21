Ratio Review: Analyzing Solaris Energy Infrastructure Inc (SEI)’s Price-to-Cash and Price-to-Free Cash Flow

Investors aiming for above-average returns often turn to the practice of stock picking. Skillful choices in individual stocks can be a catalyst for substantial wealth growth.

After finishing at $44.5 in the prior trading day, Solaris Energy Infrastructure Inc (NYSE: SEI) closed at $41.23, down -7.35%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$7.35 from its previous closing price. On the day, 4.81 million shares were traded. SEI stock price reached its highest trading level at $48.8299 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $41.02.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of SEI by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.28 and its Current Ratio is at 2.39. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.96.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In the most recent recommendation for this company, Raymond James on June 13, 2025, initiated with a Outperform rating and assigned the stock a target price of $39.

On June 06, 2025, Barclays started tracking the stock assigning a Overweight rating and target price of $42.

On May 22, 2025, Citigroup started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $32.Citigroup initiated its Buy rating on May 22, 2025, with a $32 target price.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 04 ’25 when KTR Management Company, LLC bought 2,114,783 shares for $50.15 per share.

KTR Management Company, LLC sold 2,114,783 shares of SEI for $106,056,367 on Nov 04 ’25. The 10% Owner now owns 0 shares after completing the transaction at $50.15 per share. On Sep 10 ’25, another insider, BURKE JAMES R, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 5,000 shares for $29.22 each. As a result, the insider received 146,100 and left with 16,973 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, SEI now has a Market Capitalization of 2959552256 and an Enterprise Value of 2922669056. As of this moment, Solaris’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 45.28, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 27.22. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.51. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 5.24 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.67. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 5.424 whereas that against EBITDA is 14.773.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for SEI is 1.20, which has changed by 1.0459771 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.116571546 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, SEI has reached a high of $57.17, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $14.27. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -9.84%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 31.79%.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 3.52M shares per day over the past 3-months and 4719010 shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 48.65M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 38.11M. Insiders hold about 21.91% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 112.20% stake in the company. Shares short for SEI as of 1761868800 were 12514006 with a Short Ratio of 3.55, compared to 1759190400 on 10562794. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 12514006 and a Short% of Float of 26.88.

Dividends & Splits

In the trailing 12 months, SEI’s forward annual dividend rate was 0.48, compared to 0.48 this year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.010786517. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 4.02.

Earnings Estimates

The stock of Solaris Energy Infrastructure Inc (SEI) is currently being evaluated by 7.0 analysts who are actively contributing to its market rating.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.32, with high estimates of $0.46 and low estimates of $0.25.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.66 and $0.83 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.15. EPS for the following year is $1.55, with 8.0 analysts recommending between $1.89 and $1.12.

Revenue Estimates

5 analysts predict $164.56M in revenue for. The current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $179.7M to a low estimate of $153.9M. As of. The current estimate, Solaris Energy Infrastructure Inc’s year-ago sales were $96.3MFor the next quarter, 5 analysts are estimating revenue of $163.23M. There is a high estimate of $179.3M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $152.63M.

A total of 6 analysts have provided revenue estimates for SEI’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $622.5M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $596.4M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $608.52M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $313.09MBased on 6 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $759.2M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $816.9M and the low estimate is $690.01M.