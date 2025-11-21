Ratios in Focus: Analyzing CXApp Inc (CXAI)’s Price-to-Cash and Price-to-Free Cash Flow

In the journey to outperform the market, investors delve into the art of stock selection. Choosing the right stocks can be a powerful driver for wealth accumulation.

In the latest session, CXApp Inc (NASDAQ: CXAI) closed at $0.41 down -7.27% from its previous closing price of $0.44. In other words, the price has decreased by -$7.27 from its previous closing price. On the day, 0.68 million shares were traded. CXAI stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.4799 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.4095.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of CXApp Inc’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.89 and its Current Ratio is at 0.89. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.45 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.43.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, CXAI now has a Market Capitalization of 11723705 and an Enterprise Value of 13497704. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.25 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.69. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 2.585 whereas that against EBITDA is -1.152.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for CXAI is 0.96, which has changed by -0.6725926 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.116571546 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, CXAI has reached a high of $2.54, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.43. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -42.53%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -57.06%.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, CXAI has traded an average of 810.76K shares per day and 866510 over the past ten days. A total of 25.85M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 20.15M. Insiders hold about 29.62% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 11.60% stake in the company. Shares short for CXAI as of 1761868800 were 1056137 with a Short Ratio of 1.30, compared to 1759190400 on 953861. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1056137 and a Short% of Float of 4.63.