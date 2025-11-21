Ratios in Focus: Analyzing CXApp Inc (CXAI)’s Price-to-Cash and Price-to-Free Cash Flow

Abby Carey

Earnings

In the journey to outperform the market, investors delve into the art of stock selection. Choosing the right stocks can be a powerful driver for wealth accumulation.

In the latest session, CXApp Inc (NASDAQ: CXAI) closed at $0.41 down -7.27% from its previous closing price of $0.44. In other words, the price has decreased by -$7.27 from its previous closing price. On the day, 0.68 million shares were traded. CXAI stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.4799 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.4095.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of CXApp Inc’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.89 and its Current Ratio is at 0.89. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.45 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.43.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, CXAI now has a Market Capitalization of 11723705 and an Enterprise Value of 13497704. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.25 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.69. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 2.585 whereas that against EBITDA is -1.152.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for CXAI is 0.96, which has changed by -0.6725926 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.116571546 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, CXAI has reached a high of $2.54, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.43. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -42.53%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -57.06%.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, CXAI has traded an average of 810.76K shares per day and 866510 over the past ten days. A total of 25.85M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 20.15M. Insiders hold about 29.62% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 11.60% stake in the company. Shares short for CXAI as of 1761868800 were 1056137 with a Short Ratio of 1.30, compared to 1759190400 on 953861. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1056137 and a Short% of Float of 4.63.

DwinneX
Powered by  GDPR Cookie Compliance
Privacy Overview

This website uses cookies so that we can provide you with the best user experience possible. Cookie information is stored in your browser and performs functions such as recognising you when you return to our website and helping our team to understand which sections of the website you find most interesting and useful.