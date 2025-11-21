Ratios in Focus: Analyzing Organon & Co (OGN)’s Price-to-Cash and Price-to-Free Cash Flow

In the quest to outshine the broader market, stock pickers diligently seek out stocks with the potential for superior performance. Making the right choices can significantly elevate your wealth.

In the latest session, Organon & Co (NYSE: OGN) closed at $7.13 down -4.30% from its previous closing price of $7.45. In other words, the price has decreased by -$4.30 from its previous closing price. On the day, 5.32 million shares were traded. OGN stock price reached its highest trading level at $7.52 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $7.05.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Organon & Co’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 2.76 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 2.39. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.20 and its Current Ratio is at 1.75. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 9.74 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 9.69.

JP Morgan Downgraded its Neutral to Underweight on September 06, 2024, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $18 to $20.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 12 ’25 when COX CARRIE SMITH bought 65,400 shares for $7.67 per share. The transaction valued at 501,755 led to the insider holds 77,869 shares of the business.

COX CARRIE SMITH bought 12,469 shares of OGN for $100,591 on May 14 ’25. The Director now owns 12,469 shares after completing the transaction at $8.07 per share. On May 07 ’25, another insider, Falcione Aaron, who serves as the Chief Human Resources Officer of the company, bought 5,500 shares for $8.77 each. As a result, the insider paid 48,235 and bolstered with 62,974 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, OGN now has a Market Capitalization of 1853678208 and an Enterprise Value of 10092872704. As of this moment, Organon’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 3.71, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 1.81. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.29 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.05. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.602 whereas that against EBITDA is 6.121.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for OGN is 0.50, which has changed by -0.4996642 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.116571546 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, OGN has reached a high of $17.23, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $6.18. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -20.33%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -33.37%.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, OGN has traded an average of 5.43M shares per day and 8019670 over the past ten days. A total of 259.98M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 259.03M. Insiders hold about 0.37% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 79.14% stake in the company. Shares short for OGN as of 1761868800 were 13100266 with a Short Ratio of 2.41, compared to 1759190400 on 12815979. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 13100266 and a Short% of Float of 6.72.

Dividends & Splits

According to the company, the forward annual dividend rate for OGN is 0.34, from 0.6 in the trailing year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.08075371

Earnings Estimates

At present, 4.0 analysts are actively evaluating the performance of Organon & Co (OGN) in the stock market.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.0, with high estimates of $1.09 and low estimates of $0.91.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $3.84 and $3.62 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $3.76. EPS for the following year is $3.93, with 6.0 analysts recommending between $4.01 and $3.81.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 3 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $1.52B this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $1.54B to a low estimate of $1.49B. As of. The current estimate, Organon & Co’s year-ago sales were $1.59BFor the next quarter, 3 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.52B. There is a high estimate of $1.59B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1.44B.

A total of 5 analysts have provided revenue estimates for OGN’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $6.25B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $6.2B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $6.23B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $6.4BBased on 6 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $6.18B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $6.33B and the low estimate is $5.94B.