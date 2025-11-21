Ratios in Focus: Analyzing Sirius XM Holdings Inc (SIRI)’s Price-to-Cash and Price-to-Free Cash Flow

In the pursuit of market outperformance, investors navigate the landscape of stock selection. The right picks can play a pivotal role in enhancing your wealth.

In the latest session, Sirius XM Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: SIRI) closed at $19.92 down -3.84% from its previous closing price of $20.72. In other words, the price has decreased by -$3.84 from its previous closing price. On the day, 4.19 million shares were traded. SIRI stock price reached its highest trading level at $20.965 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $19.8301.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Sirius XM Holdings Inc’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 84.86 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 5.48. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.31 and its Current Ratio is at 0.31. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.87 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.78.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 03 ’25 when Salen Kristina sold 1,845 shares for $21.64 per share. The transaction valued at 39,926 led to the insider holds 19,969 shares of the business.

Salen Kristina bought 1,845 shares of SIRI for $39,926 on Nov 03 ’25. On Jul 31 ’25, another insider, BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, who serves as the 10% Owner of the company, bought 2,063,226 shares for $21.06 each. As a result, the insider paid 43,450,740 and bolstered with 121,839,918 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, SIRI now has a Market Capitalization of 6707869696 and an Enterprise Value of 16932307968. As of this moment, Sirius’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 7.18, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 6.41. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.78 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.58. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.98 whereas that against EBITDA is 7.102.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for SIRI is 0.91, which has changed by -0.19596428 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.116571546 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, SIRI has reached a high of $29.18, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $18.69. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -9.77%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -11.78%.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, SIRI has traded an average of 3.49M shares per day and 3321780 over the past ten days. A total of 337.00M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 329.78M. Insiders hold about 2.01% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 74.48% stake in the company. Shares short for SIRI as of 1761868800 were 29290706 with a Short Ratio of 8.40, compared to 1759190400 on 26573322. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 29290706 and a Short% of Float of 14.180000000000001.

Dividends & Splits

According to the company, the forward annual dividend rate for SIRI is 1.08, from 1.08 in the trailing year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.052136134. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 2.38.

Earnings Estimates

The market rating for Sirius XM Holdings Inc (SIRI) is a result of the insights provided by 12.0 analysts actively involved in the assessment.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.73, with high estimates of $0.77 and low estimates of $0.69.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $2.94 and $2.33 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $2.75. EPS for the following year is $3.1, with 12.0 analysts recommending between $3.55 and $2.85.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 13 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $2.17B this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $2.18B to a low estimate of $2.16B. As of. The current estimate, Sirius XM Holdings Inc’s year-ago sales were $2.19BFor the next quarter, 13 analysts are estimating revenue of $2.09B. There is a high estimate of $2.11B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $2.08B.

A total of 14 analysts have provided revenue estimates for SIRI’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $8.55B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $8.52B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $8.53B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $8.7BBased on 14 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $8.55B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $8.82B and the low estimate is $8.43B.