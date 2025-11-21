Ratios in Focus: Analyzing Sirius XM Holdings Inc (SIRI)’s Price-to-Cash and Price-to-Free Cash Flow

Abby Carey

Earnings

In the pursuit of market outperformance, investors navigate the landscape of stock selection. The right picks can play a pivotal role in enhancing your wealth.

In the latest session, Sirius XM Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: SIRI) closed at $19.92 down -3.84% from its previous closing price of $20.72. In other words, the price has decreased by -$3.84 from its previous closing price. On the day, 4.19 million shares were traded. SIRI stock price reached its highest trading level at $20.965 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $19.8301.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Sirius XM Holdings Inc’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 84.86 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 5.48. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.31 and its Current Ratio is at 0.31. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.87 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.78.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 03 ’25 when Salen Kristina sold 1,845 shares for $21.64 per share. The transaction valued at 39,926 led to the insider holds 19,969 shares of the business.

Salen Kristina bought 1,845 shares of SIRI for $39,926 on Nov 03 ’25. On Jul 31 ’25, another insider, BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, who serves as the 10% Owner of the company, bought 2,063,226 shares for $21.06 each. As a result, the insider paid 43,450,740 and bolstered with 121,839,918 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, SIRI now has a Market Capitalization of 6707869696 and an Enterprise Value of 16932307968. As of this moment, Sirius’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 7.18, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 6.41. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.78 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.58. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.98 whereas that against EBITDA is 7.102.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for SIRI is 0.91, which has changed by -0.19596428 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.116571546 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, SIRI has reached a high of $29.18, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $18.69. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -9.77%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -11.78%.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, SIRI has traded an average of 3.49M shares per day and 3321780 over the past ten days. A total of 337.00M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 329.78M. Insiders hold about 2.01% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 74.48% stake in the company. Shares short for SIRI as of 1761868800 were 29290706 with a Short Ratio of 8.40, compared to 1759190400 on 26573322. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 29290706 and a Short% of Float of 14.180000000000001.

Dividends & Splits

According to the company, the forward annual dividend rate for SIRI is 1.08, from 1.08 in the trailing year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.052136134. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 2.38.

Earnings Estimates

The market rating for Sirius XM Holdings Inc (SIRI) is a result of the insights provided by 12.0 analysts actively involved in the assessment.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.73, with high estimates of $0.77 and low estimates of $0.69.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $2.94 and $2.33 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $2.75. EPS for the following year is $3.1, with 12.0 analysts recommending between $3.55 and $2.85.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 13 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $2.17B this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $2.18B to a low estimate of $2.16B. As of. The current estimate, Sirius XM Holdings Inc’s year-ago sales were $2.19BFor the next quarter, 13 analysts are estimating revenue of $2.09B. There is a high estimate of $2.11B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $2.08B.

A total of 14 analysts have provided revenue estimates for SIRI’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $8.55B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $8.52B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $8.53B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $8.7BBased on 14 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $8.55B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $8.82B and the low estimate is $8.43B.

DwinneX
Powered by  GDPR Cookie Compliance
Privacy Overview

This website uses cookies so that we can provide you with the best user experience possible. Cookie information is stored in your browser and performs functions such as recognising you when you return to our website and helping our team to understand which sections of the website you find most interesting and useful.