Ratios in Focus: Analyzing Titan International, Inc (TWI)’s Price-to-Cash and Price-to-Free Cash Flow

Investors seeking to outperform the market often focus on hand-picking stocks. Selecting the right ones has proven to be a key factor in boosting wealth.

In the latest session, Titan International, Inc (NYSE: TWI) closed at $7.23 up 0.56% from its previous closing price of $7.19. In other words, the price has increased by $0.56 from its previous closing price. On the day, 0.61 million shares were traded. TWI stock price reached its highest trading level at $7.475 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $7.13.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Titan International, Inc’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.25 and its Current Ratio is at 2.28. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.25 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.18.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In the most recent recommendation for this company, Noble Capital Markets on June 04, 2025, initiated with a Outperform rating and assigned the stock a target price of $11.

On March 20, 2025, Cantor Fitzgerald started tracking the stock assigning a Overweight rating and target price of $11.

On December 13, 2024, DA Davidson started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $11.DA Davidson initiated its Buy rating on December 13, 2024, with a $11 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 14 ’25 when NARANCICH MAX bought 3,500 shares for $8.56 per share. The transaction valued at 29,957 led to the insider holds 55,039 shares of the business.

CASHIN RICHARD M JR sold 212,398 shares of TWI for $2,196,110 on Jul 01 ’25. The Director now owns 176,461 shares after completing the transaction at $10.34 per share. On Jun 30 ’25, another insider, CASHIN RICHARD M JR, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 63,950 shares for $10.31 each. As a result, the insider received 659,376 and left with 388,859 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, TWI now has a Market Capitalization of 462369312 and an Enterprise Value of 969178240. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.26 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.81. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.538 whereas that against EBITDA is 11.247.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for TWI is 1.40, which has changed by 0.014104366 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.116571546 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, TWI has reached a high of $10.94, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $5.93. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -6.89%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -12.44%.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, TWI has traded an average of 532.69K shares per day and 679370 over the past ten days. A total of 63.90M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 48.07M. Insiders hold about 24.84% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 71.01% stake in the company. Shares short for TWI as of 1761868800 were 3078826 with a Short Ratio of 5.78, compared to 1759190400 on 2882943. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3078826 and a Short% of Float of 10.9799996.

Earnings Estimates

The market rating of Titan International, Inc (TWI) is currently shaped by the ongoing analysis conducted by 3.0 analysts closely monitoring its performance.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.15, with high estimates of $0.18 and low estimates of $0.12.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.01 and -$0.28 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.15. EPS for the following year is $0.47, with 3.0 analysts recommending between $0.56 and $0.41.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 3 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $401.52M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $420M to a low estimate of $387.11M. As of. The current estimate, Titan International, Inc’s year-ago sales were $383.57MFor the next quarter, 3 analysts are estimating revenue of $502.9M. There is a high estimate of $510.75M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $490.05M.

A total of 4 analysts have provided revenue estimates for TWI’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.83B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.81B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.82B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.85BBased on 4 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.9B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.92B and the low estimate is $1.87B.