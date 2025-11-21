Ratios in Focus: Analyzing Uber Technologies Inc (UBER)’s Price-to-Cash and Price-to-Free Cash Flow

Beyond market averages, investors seeking exceptional growth focus on the art of stock selection. The right picks can significantly contribute to the expansion of your wealth.

In the latest session, Uber Technologies Inc (NYSE: UBER) closed at $83.36 down -6.89% from its previous closing price of $89.53. In other words, the price has decreased by -$6.89 from its previous closing price. On the day, 41.64 million shares were traded. UBER stock price reached its highest trading level at $90.515 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $82.94.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Uber Technologies Inc’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 18.11 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 20.00. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.15 and its Current Ratio is at 1.15. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.47 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.43.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In the most recent recommendation for this company, Guggenheim on October 15, 2025, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $140.

On September 30, 2025, Mizuho started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $130.

Canaccord Genuity Downgraded its Buy to Hold on June 27, 2025, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $84.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 18 ’25 when West Tony sold 3,125 shares for $92.10 per share. The transaction valued at 287,812 led to the insider holds 174,135 shares of the business.

Mahendra-Rajah Prashanth sold 5,500 shares of UBER for $519,234 on Nov 12 ’25. The CFO now owns 20,330 shares after completing the transaction at $94.41 per share. On Nov 12 ’25, another insider, Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah, who serves as the Officer of the company, bought 5,500 shares for $93.82 each.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, UBER now has a Market Capitalization of 173840498688 and an Enterprise Value of 191303155712. As of this moment, Uber’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 10.70, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 23.85. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.49 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 6.16. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 3.856 whereas that against EBITDA is 36.156.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for UBER is 1.20, which has changed by 0.28561175 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.116571546 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, UBER has reached a high of $101.99, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $59.33. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -12.28%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -3.97%.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, UBER has traded an average of 16.69M shares per day and 15882640 over the past ten days. A total of 2.08B shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 2.00B. Insiders hold about 3.94% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 80.97% stake in the company. Shares short for UBER as of 1761868800 were 51129156 with a Short Ratio of 3.06, compared to 1759190400 on 52086395. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 51129156 and a Short% of Float of 2.55.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 37.0 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.79, with high estimates of $1.27 and low estimates of $0.64.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $6.04 and $5.04 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $5.4. EPS for the following year is $3.6, with 46.0 analysts recommending between $5.97 and $2.56.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 43 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $14.31B this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $14.8B to a low estimate of $13.89B. As of. The current estimate, Uber Technologies Inc’s year-ago sales were $11.96BFor the next quarter, 43 analysts are estimating revenue of $13.74B. There is a high estimate of $14.12B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $13.22B.

A total of 50 analysts have provided revenue estimates for UBER’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $54.14B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $51.2B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $51.97B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $43.98BBased on 51 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $60.18B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $62.12B and the low estimate is $55.2B.