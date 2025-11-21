Ratios Reveal: Breaking Down CDW Corp (CDW)’s Financial Health

The pursuit of market outperformance leads investors to the practice of hand-picking stocks. Skillful choices can be a catalyst for significant wealth enhancement.

CDW Corp (NASDAQ: CDW) closed the day trading at $136.64 down -2.20% from the previous closing price of $139.71. In other words, the price has decreased by -$2.20 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1.42 million shares were traded. CDW stock price reached its highest trading level at $142.15 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $135.92.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of CDW, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 39.28 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 17.63. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.30 and its Current Ratio is at 1.39. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 2.40 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 2.26.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In the most recent recommendation for this company, Redburn Atlantic on November 15, 2024, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $230.

On October 28, 2024, JP Morgan Downgraded its rating to Neutral which previously was Overweight and also lowered its target price recommendation from $260 to $235.

Citigroup Downgraded its Buy to Neutral on October 01, 2024, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $250 to $245.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 13 ’25 when KULEVICH FREDERICK J. sold 28,159 shares for $190.90 per share. The transaction valued at 5,375,581 led to the insider holds 36,077 shares of the business.

KULEVICH FREDERICK J. bought 28,159 shares of CDW for $5,316,982 on May 13 ’25. On May 08 ’25, another insider, LEAHY CHRISTINE A, who serves as the insider of the company, sold 40,917 shares for $181.42 each. As a result, the insider received 7,423,293 and left with 144,931 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, CDW now has a Market Capitalization of 17908140032 and an Enterprise Value of 23425361920. As of this moment, CDW’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 17.28, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 13.04. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 3.00. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.80 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 7.01. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.06 whereas that against EBITDA is 11.977.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for CDW is 1.08, which has changed by -0.21586126 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.116571546 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, CDW has reached a high of $222.92, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $137.31. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -11.20%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -18.48%.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, CDW traded about 1.45M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, CDW traded about 1558610 shares per day. A total of 130.30M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 129.63M. Insiders hold about 0.43% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 96.11% stake in the company. Shares short for CDW as of 1761868800 were 4227920 with a Short Ratio of 2.92, compared to 1759190400 on 3750277. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4227920 and a Short% of Float of 3.6900000000000004.

Dividends & Splits

CDW’s forward annual dividend rate is 2.50, up from 2.5 a year ago. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.017894208. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 1.15.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 10.0 different market analysts. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $2.2, with high estimates of $2.33 and low estimates of $1.89.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $9.92 and $9.84 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $9.89. EPS for the following year is $10.59, with 10.0 analysts recommending between $10.82 and $10.39.

Revenue Estimates

8 analysts predict $5.33B in revenue for. The current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $5.4B to a low estimate of $5.27B. As of. The current estimate, CDW Corp’s year-ago sales were $5.19BFor the next quarter, 8 analysts are estimating revenue of $5.28B. There is a high estimate of $5.38B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $5.23B.

A total of 10 analysts have provided revenue estimates for CDW’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $22.38B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $22.09B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $22.24B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $21BBased on 10 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $22.97B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $23.65B and the low estimate is $22.57B.