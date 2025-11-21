Ratios Reveal: Breaking Down Sutro Biopharma Inc (STRO)’s Financial Health

The pursuit of outperformance leads many investors to carefully choose individual stocks. Picking the right ones can be a game-changer for growing your wealth.

Sutro Biopharma Inc (NASDAQ: STRO) closed the day trading at $0.85 down -6.97% from the previous closing price of $0.91. In other words, the price has decreased by -$6.97 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1.41 million shares were traded. STRO stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.9064 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.825.

Wedbush Downgraded its Outperform to Neutral on March 14, 2025, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $8 to $2.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Oct 15 ’25 when Gerber Hans-Peter bought 17,000 shares for $0.80 per share. The transaction valued at 13,607 led to the insider holds 71,832 shares of the business.

Chow Gregory K. bought 19,750 shares of STRO for $15,998 on Oct 15 ’25. The CFO now owns 19,750 shares after completing the transaction at $0.81 per share. On Oct 15 ’25, another insider, Chung Jane, who serves as the Chief Executive Officer of the company, bought 12,500 shares for $0.80 each. As a result, the insider paid 10,011 and bolstered with 122,850 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, STRO now has a Market Capitalization of 72075536 and an Enterprise Value of -77857464. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.68. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at -0.737 whereas that against EBITDA is 0.604.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for STRO is 1.64, which has changed by -0.64031625 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.116571546 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, STRO has reached a high of $3.01, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.52. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -8.88%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -10.97%.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, STRO traded about 909.21K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, STRO traded about 828700 shares per day. A total of 85.10M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 78.73M. Insiders hold about 7.52% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 63.61% stake in the company. Shares short for STRO as of 1761868800 were 3393235 with a Short Ratio of 3.73, compared to 1759190400 on 2484864. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3393235 and a Short% of Float of 4.01.

