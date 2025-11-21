Ratios Reveal: Breaking Down Target Corp (TGT)’s Financial Health

Seeking to outpace the market, investors engage in the art of selecting individual stocks. The right picks can play a pivotal role in boosting your wealth.

Target Corp (NYSE: TGT) closed the day trading at $83.68 down -2.79% from the previous closing price of $86.08. In other words, the price has decreased by -$2.79 from its previous closing price. On the day, 12.03 million shares were traded. TGT stock price reached its highest trading level at $86.93 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $83.44.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of TGT, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 9.95 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 12.64. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.27 and its Current Ratio is at 0.97. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.29 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.22.

On October 02, 2025, Truist reiterated its Hold rating and also upped its target price recommendation from $102 to $83.

On September 18, 2025, Wolfe Research started tracking the stock assigning a Underperform rating and target price of $80.Wolfe Research initiated its Underperform rating on September 18, 2025, with a $80 target price.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 10 ’25 when LIEGEL MATTHEW A sold 2,044 shares for $100.90 per share. The transaction valued at 206,245 led to the insider holds 11,064 shares of the business.

LIEGEL MATTHEW A bought 2,044 shares of TGT for $206,244 on Jun 10 ’25. On May 28 ’25, another insider, Cornell Brian C, who serves as the Executive Officer of the company, sold 45,000 shares for $96.18 each. As a result, the insider received 4,327,974 and left with 246,453 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, TGT now has a Market Capitalization of 38024118272 and an Enterprise Value of 54109011968. As of this moment, Target’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 10.16, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 10.96. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.36 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.44. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.514 whereas that against EBITDA is 6.385.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for TGT is 1.13, which has changed by -0.29204702 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.116571546 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, TGT has reached a high of $145.08, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $85.30. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -7.18%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -16.10%.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, TGT traded about 8.40M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, TGT traded about 7909630 shares per day. A total of 454.40M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 453.15M. Insiders hold about 0.27% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 84.37% stake in the company. Shares short for TGT as of 1761868800 were 17864000 with a Short Ratio of 2.13, compared to 1759190400 on 20530466. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 17864000 and a Short% of Float of 3.94.

Dividends & Splits

TGT’s forward annual dividend rate is 4.52, up from 4.5 a year ago. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.05227695. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 2.67. The current Payout Ratio is 50.35% for TGT, which recently paid a dividend on 2025-11-12 with an ex-dividend date of 2025-11-12. Stock splits for the company last occurred on 2000-07-20 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

The performance of Target Corp (TGT) in the stock market is under the watchful eye of 29.0 analysts actively contributing to its current rating.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.5, with high estimates of $1.8 and low estimates of $1.3.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $7.88 and $7.0 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $7.3. EPS for the following year is $7.72, with 35.0 analysts recommending between $8.35 and $6.03.

Revenue Estimates

27 analysts predict $30.59B in revenue for. The current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $31.43B to a low estimate of $30.2B. As of. The current estimate, Target Corp’s year-ago sales were $30.91BFor the next quarter, 27 analysts are estimating revenue of $24.39B. There is a high estimate of $24.85B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $23.54B.

A total of 32 analysts have provided revenue estimates for TGT’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $107.6B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $103.99B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $105.01B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $106.57BBased on 32 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $107.01B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $110.71B and the low estimate is $103.97B.