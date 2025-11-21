Ratios Reveal: Breaking Down Trip.com Group Ltd ADR (TCOM)’s Financial Health

For those desiring to outshine the market, the strategic selection of individual stocks is paramount. Well-chosen stocks have the potential to substantially boost your wealth.

Trip.com Group Ltd ADR (NASDAQ: TCOM) closed the day trading at $69.81 down -3.64% from the previous closing price of $72.45. In other words, the price has decreased by -$3.64 from its previous closing price. On the day, 3.3 million shares were traded. TCOM stock price reached its highest trading level at $71.73 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $69.78.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of TCOM, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.48 and its Current Ratio is at 1.48. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.19 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.07.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In the most recent recommendation for this company, Citigroup on January 03, 2025, Reiterated its Buy rating but revised its target price to $78 from $73 previously.

On November 04, 2024, Bernstein started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $85.Bernstein initiated its Outperform rating on November 04, 2024, with a $85 target price.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Sep 04 ’25 when Xiong Xing bought 400,000 shares for $71.23 per share.

Smart Charm Ltd bought 1,000,000 shares of TCOM for $73,750,000 on Sep 03 ’25. On Sep 02 ’25, another insider, Fan Min, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 70,000 shares for $64.92 each.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, TCOM now has a Market Capitalization of 45628055552 and an Enterprise Value of 689372032. As of this moment, Trip.com’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 11.21, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 16.42. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.22. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 5.50 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.04. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.012 whereas that against EBITDA is 0.042.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for TCOM is -0.13, which has changed by 0.11170781 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.116571546 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, TCOM has reached a high of $78.65, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $51.35. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -4.26%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 7.21%.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, TCOM traded about 2.27M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, TCOM traded about 1985070 shares per day. A total of 689.45M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 652.74M. Insiders hold about 0.30% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 26.47% stake in the company. Shares short for TCOM as of 1761868800 were 9207482 with a Short Ratio of 4.05, compared to 1759190400 on 9089937. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 9207482 and a Short% of Float of 1.45000005.

Dividends & Splits

TCOM’s forward annual dividend rate is 0.30, up from 0.0 a year ago. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.0. The current Payout Ratio is 8.13% for TCOM, which recently paid a dividend on 2025-03-17 with an ex-dividend date of 2025-03-17. Stock splits for the company last occurred on 2015-12-02 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

A comprehensive evaluation of Trip.com Group Ltd ADR (TCOM) is underway, with the input of 13.0 analysts contributing to its current rating.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $6.79, with high estimates of $7.22 and low estimates of $6.35.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $51.24 and $44.35 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $45.66. EPS for the following year is $29.76, with 22.0 analysts recommending between $34.0 and $24.65.

Revenue Estimates

15 analysts predict $14.87B in revenue for. The current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $15.05B to a low estimate of $14.71B. As of. The current estimate, Trip.com Group Ltd ADR’s year-ago sales were $12.74BFor the next quarter, 15 analysts are estimating revenue of $16.08B. There is a high estimate of $16.08B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $16.08B.

A total of 32 analysts have provided revenue estimates for TCOM’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $62.14B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $61.62B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $61.88B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $53.29BBased on 37 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $70.29B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $72.28B and the low estimate is $67.85B.