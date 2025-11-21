Ratios Reveal: Breaking Down Vizsla Silver Corp (VZLA)’s Financial Health

Those determined to outshine the market strategically focus on the selection of individual stocks. Well-chosen stocks have the potential to substantially boost your wealth.

Vizsla Silver Corp (AMEX: VZLA) closed the day trading at $3.99 down -14.56% from the previous closing price of $4.67. In other words, the price has decreased by -$14.56 from its previous closing price. On the day, 58.01 million shares were traded. VZLA stock price reached its highest trading level at $4.17 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $3.96.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of VZLA, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 40.74 and its Current Ratio is at 40.74. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

On May 17, 2023, Alliance Global Partners started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $3.25.Alliance Global Partners initiated its Buy rating on May 17, 2023, with a $3.25 target price.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, VZLA now has a Market Capitalization of 1372935936 and an Enterprise Value of 1310441728.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for VZLA is 1.22, which has changed by 1.4840426 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.116571546 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, VZLA has reached a high of $5.07, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.67. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -6.54%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 27.69%.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, VZLA traded about 3.61M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, VZLA traded about 3474410 shares per day. A total of 343.09M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 325.35M. Insiders hold about 5.45% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 57.58% stake in the company. Shares short for VZLA as of 1761868800 were 16970787 with a Short Ratio of 4.70, compared to 1759190400 on 17714818. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 16970787 and a Short% of Float of 5.13.

Earnings Estimates

The dynamic stock of Vizsla Silver Corp (VZLA) is currently being evaluated by a team of 2.0 analysts, each contributing to its current rating.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.01, with high estimates of -$0.01 and low estimates of -$0.02.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.03 and -$0.05 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.04. EPS for the following year is -$0.05, with 1.0 analysts recommending between -$0.05 and -$0.05.