Ratios Revealed: Decoding Arm Holdings plc. ADR (ARM)’s Financial Health

Investors seeking to outperform the market often focus on hand-picking stocks. Selecting the right ones has proven to be a key factor in boosting wealth.

The closing price of Arm Holdings plc. ADR (NASDAQ: ARM) was $132.53 for the day, down -3.26% from the previous closing price of $136.99. In other words, the price has decreased by -$3.26 from its previous closing price. On the day, 4.57 million shares were traded. ARM stock price reached its highest trading level at $143.32 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $131.85.

Ratios:

Our analysis of ARM’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 43.16 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 122.17. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 5.59 and its Current Ratio is at 5.59. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.06 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.05.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In the most recent recommendation for this company, TD Cowen on November 06, 2025, Reiterated its Buy rating but revised its target price to $190 from $175 previously.

On August 11, 2025, Seaport Research Partners started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $150.

TD Cowen reiterated its Buy rating for the stock on July 31, 2025, while the target price for the stock was revised from $155 to $175.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 19 ’25 when Child Jason bought 10,640 shares for $137.60 per share.

Haas Rene A. bought 6,152 shares of ARM for $1,042,208 on Oct 31 ’25. On Oct 14 ’25, another insider, Child Jason, who serves as the Officer of the company, bought 10,640 shares for $180.00 each.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, ARM now has a Market Capitalization of 140614139904 and an Enterprise Value of 142517387264. As of this moment, Arm’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 170.19, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 58.37. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 7.81. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 31.87 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 18.98. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 32.302 whereas that against EBITDA is 135.499.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for ARM is 4.23, which has changed by 0.028916955 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.116571546 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, ARM has reached a high of $183.16, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $80.00. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -14.87%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -4.64%.

Shares Statistics:

ARM traded an average of 4.79M shares per day over the past three months and 4352780 shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 1.06B shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 1.06B. Insiders hold about 0.44% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 6.73% stake in the company. Shares short for ARM as of 1761868800 were 13377478 with a Short Ratio of 2.79, compared to 1759190400 on 16281553. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 13377478 and a Short% of Float of 9.68.

Earnings Estimates

The dynamic stock of Arm Holdings plc. ADR (ARM) is currently attracting attention from 24.0 analysts actively involved in rating its market status.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.57, with high estimates of $0.68 and low estimates of $0.54.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.89 and $1.54 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.72. EPS for the following year is $2.26, with 35.0 analysts recommending between $2.65 and $1.65.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in. The current quarter, according to 24 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $1.26B to a low estimate of $1.11B. As of. The current estimate, Arm Holdings plc. ADR’s year-ago sales were $983MFor the next quarter, 24 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.44B. There is a high estimate of $1.52B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1.4B.

A total of 36 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ARM’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $4.98B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $4.71B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $4.84B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $4.01BBased on 36 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $5.89B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $6.55B and the low estimate is $5.58B.